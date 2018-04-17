2017-18 ALL-USA Delaware Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Delaware Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Kulesza, Conrad (Wilmington)

Featuring a youthful roster—five of the top seven rotation players were freshmen or sophomores—Kulesza guided the Red Wolves to their first state title in 62 years. Conrad edged Caraval Academy in the finale, 49-46, in overtime.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Julie Kulesza, G, Conrad (Wilmington), 5-9, So.

The coach’s daughter was spectacular throughout the season, leading the Red Wolves to a 21-3 record and the state title. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Kulesza averaged 17.6 points, 6.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game.

Zhan’e Snow, G, Concord (Wilmington), 5-9, Sr.

The state’s most explosive scorer poured in 27.6 points a night as a senior, topping 30 points nine times.

Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins, F, Howard (Wilmington), 6-0, Jr.

A Second Team ALL-USA selection a year ago, Blatch-Huggins averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 steals per contest.

Maggie Connolly, G, Ursuline (Wilmington), 5-8, Sr.

The Princeton-bound guard led a team plagued by injuries and youth to the state semifinals, averaging 16.4 points and 2.4 steals per game.

Lauren Park-Lane, G, Sanford (Hockessin), 5-5, Jr.

A gifted ball-handler, Park-Lane triggered Sanford’s balanced attack, averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 assists and 4.0 steals per game.

SECOND TEAM

Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo, G, A.I. du Pont (Wilmington), 5-6, So.

Sasha Marvel, G, Caravel (Bear), 5-7, Jr.

Kayla Braxton-Young, G, Hodgson (Newark), 5-6, Jr.

Allie Kubek, F, Sanford (Hockessin), 6-0, So.

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, F, Caesar Rodney (Camden), 5-11, Jr.