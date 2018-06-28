2017-18 ALL-USA Florida Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Florida Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Craig Faulkner, Venice

The veteran manager guided the Indians to a 26-8 record and their fifth state title in 11 years. The Class 7A Coach of the Year has been to the state semifinals six times in the past seven years and has compiled a 437-172 record in his 20-year career.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Carter Stewart, P, Eau Gallie (Melbourne), 6-6/200, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year went 6-4 on the mound with a 0.91 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 61.2 innings. Stewart also batted .313 with seven homers and 22 RBI, and was drafted in the first round by the Braves, No. 8 overall.

Gunnar Hoglund, P, Fivay (Hudson), 6-4/210, Sr.

Nolan Hudi, P, Calvary Christian (Clearwater), 6-0/175, Jr.

Caleb Roberts, C, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale), 6-2/195, Sr.

Nander De Sedas, INF, Montverde Academy, 6-2/190, Sr.

Rece Hinds, INF, Niceville, 6-4/210, Jr.

Cory Acton, INF, American Heritage (Plantation), 6-1/180, Sr.

Triston Casas, INF, American Heritage (Plantation), 6-4/240, Sr.

Connor Scott, OF, Plant (Tampa), 6-4/180, Sr.

Mason Denaburg, OF, Merritt Island, 6-4/195, Sr.

Riley Greene, OF, Hagerty (Oviedo), 6-2/190, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Christian Scott, P, Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale), 6-4/190, Sr.

Hunter Barco, P, Bolles (Jacksonville), 6-4/210, Jr.

JP Gates, P, Nature Coast (Spring Hill), 6-2/190, Sr.

Adrian Del Castillo, C, Gulliver Prep (Pinecrest), 6-0/195, Sr.

Angel Tiburcio, INF, Trinity Christian (Lake Worth), 6-3/210, Sr.

Lency Delgado, INF, Doral (Miami), 6-3/210, Sr.

Xavier Edwards, INF, North Broward Prep (Coconut Creek), 5-10/165, Sr.

Blaze Alexander, INF, IMG Academy (Bradenton), 6-2/185, Sr.

Robby Martin, OF, Jefferson (Tampa), 6-3/185, Sr.

Isaiah Thomas, OF, Benjamin (Palm Beach Gardens), 6-3/190, Sr.

Parker Pillsbury, OF, Seven Rivers Christian (Lecanto), 6-1/190, Sr.