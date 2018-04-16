2017-18 ALL-USA Florida Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Florida Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy

The 2018 ALL-USA Boys Basketball and Naismith Coach of the Year, all Boyle did was lead the Eagles to a 35-0 record, a fourth GEICO Nationals championship and a No. 1 ranking in the USA TODAY Super 25. The Eagles capped off their first national title since 2015 by winning their three GEICO Nationals games by an average of 13.7 points.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

R.J. Barrett, G, Montverde Academy, 6-7/200, Sr.

The national ALL-USA Boys Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year, Barrett averaged 28.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals a game for the Eagles. A Duke commit, Barrett led his team to a 35-0 season, the GEICO Nationals title and a No. 1 ranking in the USA TODAY Super 25.

Serrel Smith, G, St. Petersburg, 6-3/170, Sr.

The Class 8A Player of the Year led his team to the state semifinals, averaging 29.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game.

Vernon Carey Jr., C, University School (Fort Lauderdale), 6-9/245, Jr.

The national ALL-USA First Team selection is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Vernon Carey, led his team to a 34-2 record and a berth in the GEICO Nationals final in New York, averaging 26.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

Nassir Little, F, Orlando Christian, 6-7/205, Sr.

The national ALL-USA Third Team selection, North Carolina commit and McDonald’s All-American, averaged 21.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 56 percent from the field for the Warriors, who finished a 21-9 season with a Class 3A state championship.

Emmitt Williams, F, Oak Ridge (Orlando), 6-6/215, Sr.

The LSU signee and Class 9A Player of the Year, Williams averaged 17.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game for the Class 9A state champions.

SECOND TEAM

Colin Castleton, F, Father Lopez (Daytona Beach), 6-10/215, Sr.

Michael Devoe, G, Montverde Academy, 6-4/175, Sr.

Tre Mann, G, The Villages Charter, 6-1/150, Jr.

Andrew Nembhard, G, Montverde Academy, 6-4/185, Sr.

Elijah Weaver, G, Rockledge, 6-4/195, Sr.