2017-18 ALL-USA Florida Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Florida Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Richard Hampton, Wildwood

The 14th-year head coach guided the Wildcats to a 25-6 record and their second consecutive Class 1A championship. Hampton has a career record of 258-121 and also boasts two state runner-up finishes.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Destanni Henderson, G, Fort Myers, 5-9, Sr.

The national ALL-USA Second Team selection, Florida Dairy Farmers Miss Basketball and the Gatorade Player of the Year, Henderson led the Green Wave to their third straight Class 7A state title. The South Carolina commit averaged 15.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game, and was selected for the McDonald’s American Game.

Erin Turral, G, Lincoln (Tallahassee), 5-6, Fr.

The Class 8A Player of the Year as a freshman, Turral averaged 28.9 points, 5.0 steals and 2.4 rebounds while leading her team to the state semifinals.

Fujika Nimmo, G, Haines City, 5-9, Jr.

Nimmo averaged 27.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, earning the Class 9A Player of the Year Award.

Colleen Bucknor, F, Miami, 5-11, So.

The gifted sophomore led the Stingarees to the Class 9A title game, posting 14.7 points and 17.3 rebounds per game.

Kari Niblack, F, Wildwood, 6-1, Sr.

The West Virginia recruit led her team to its second straight Class 1A state title, contributing 18.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.9 blocks on a nightly basis.

SECOND TEAM

Diamond Battles, G, Winter Haven, 5-7, Sr.

Re’Yanna Jones, G, Lake Howell (Winter Park), 5-7, Jr.

Kaliah Henderson, G, Robinson (Tampa), 5-9, Jr.

Nydia Lampkin, F, Heritage (Palm Bay), 6-3, Sr.

Koi Love, F, Miami Country Day, 6-0, Jr.