2017-18 ALL-USA Georgia Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Georgia Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chan Brown, Parkview (Lilburn)

Brown guided the Panthers to their seventh state title and first since 2015, finishing the feat with a two-game sweep of Mill Creek in the Class 7A championship series. Parkview (35-6) finished the year ranked No. 9 in the USA TODAY Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Anthony Seigler, C, Cartersville, 6-0/190, Sr.

Seigler led the Hurricanes to the Class 4A state championship series, hitting .421 with 34 RBI and 52 runs scored along the way. Also an ambidextrous pitcher who was 3-1 on the mound with a 0.57 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 24.2 innings, the Florida signee was taken in the first round of the MLB Draft (No. 23 overall) by the New York Yankees.

Patrick Hickox, P, Jefferson, 5-11/150, Sr.

Cole Wilcox, P, Heritage (Ringgold), 6-5/225, Sr.

Bay Witcher, P, Loganville, 6-4/215, Sr.

Buddy Floyd, INF, Pope (Marietta), 5-8/150, Jr.

CJ Abrams, INF, Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell), 6-2/180, Jr.

Kumar Rocker, INF, North Oconee (Bogart), 6-5/250, Sr.

Kendall Logan Simmons, INF, Tatnall Square (Macon), 6-2/195, Sr.

Logan Cerny, OF, Parkview (Lilburn), 6-1/170, Sr.

Parker Meadows, OF, Grayson (Loganville), 6-4/205, Sr.

Landon Sims, OF, South Forsyth (Cumming), 6-2/205, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Luke Bartnicki, P, Walton (Marietta), 6-3/210, Sr.

Ben O’Meara, P, Lovett School (Atlanta), 6-2/145, Sr.

Nolan Crisp, P, Locust Grove, 5-10/185, Jr.

Will Banfield, C, Brookwood (Snellville), 6-1/210, Sr.

Ryan Bliss, INF, Troup County (LaGrange), 5-9/150, Sr.

Jarrett Ford, INF, Decatur, 5-10/170, Sr.

Andrew Jenkins, INF, Pace Academy (Atlanta), 6-0/210, Jr.

Hunter Marsh, INF, Winder-Barrow (Winder), 6-1/190, So.

Steele Chambers, OF, Blessed Trinity Catholic (Roswell), 6-2/215, Jr.

Andre Tarver, OF, Ringgold, 6-2/210, Jr.

Cabera Weaver, OF, South Gwinnett (Snellville), 6-4/180, Sr.