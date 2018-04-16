2017-18 ALL-USA Georgia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Georgia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Curtis Gilleylen, Meadowcreek (Norcross)

Gilleylen led the Mustangs to a 26-6 season and the first state championship in program history. In the Class 7A state final against a team it had lost to in the previous three meetings this season, Meadowcreek beat Norcross, 56-43.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Landers Nolley, F, Langston Hughes (Fairburn), 6-7/195, Sr.

The Virginia Tech signee averaged 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists in leading the Panthers to their second straight Class 6A title. In the final, an 85-78 win over Gainesville, Nolley scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

E.J. Montgomery, F, Wheeler (Marietta), 6-10/200, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American, Montgomery averaged 27.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.1 blocks and 2.1 steals a game in leading the Wildcats (18-11) to the Class 7A semifinals.

Isaac Okoro, F, McEachern (Powder Springs), 6-5/201, Jr.

Okoro averaged 20.3 points and 6.4 rebounds in helping the Indians (26-3) reach the state quarterfinals.

Reggie Perry, F, Thomasville, 6-9/200, Sr.

A McDonald’s All-American and Mississippi State signee, the Class 2A Player of the Year led the Bulldogs to their first state championship while averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds a game.

Ashton Hagans, G, Newton (Covington), 6-4/185, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Georgia’s Mr. Basketball, Hagans averaged 20 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and four steals.

SECOND TEAM

Tye Fagan, G, Upson-Lee (Thomaston), 6-3/170, Sr.

Hunter McIntosh, G, Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross), 6-2, 170, Jr.

Nelson Phillips, G, Warner Robins, 6-5/175, Sr.

Khavon Moore, F, Westside (Macon), 6-8/187, Sr.

Jamari Smith, F, Jonesboro, 6-6, 195, Sr.