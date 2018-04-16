2017-18 ALL-USA Georgia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Georgia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Curtis Gilleylen, Meadowcreek (Norcross)
Gilleylen led the Mustangs to a 26-6 season and the first state championship in program history. In the Class 7A state final against a team it had lost to in the previous three meetings this season, Meadowcreek beat Norcross, 56-43.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Landers Nolley, F, Langston Hughes (Fairburn), 6-7/195, Sr.
The Virginia Tech signee averaged 31 points, eight rebounds and three assists in leading the Panthers to their second straight Class 6A title. In the final, an 85-78 win over Gainesville, Nolley scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.
E.J. Montgomery, F, Wheeler (Marietta), 6-10/200, Sr.
A McDonald’s All-American, Montgomery averaged 27.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.1 blocks and 2.1 steals a game in leading the Wildcats (18-11) to the Class 7A semifinals.
Isaac Okoro, F, McEachern (Powder Springs), 6-5/201, Jr.
Okoro averaged 20.3 points and 6.4 rebounds in helping the Indians (26-3) reach the state quarterfinals.
Reggie Perry, F, Thomasville, 6-9/200, Sr.
A McDonald’s All-American and Mississippi State signee, the Class 2A Player of the Year led the Bulldogs to their first state championship while averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds a game.
Ashton Hagans, G, Newton (Covington), 6-4/185, Jr.
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Georgia’s Mr. Basketball, Hagans averaged 20 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and four steals.
SECOND TEAM
Tye Fagan, G, Upson-Lee (Thomaston), 6-3/170, Sr.
Hunter McIntosh, G, Greater Atlanta Christian (Norcross), 6-2, 170, Jr.
Nelson Phillips, G, Warner Robins, 6-5/175, Sr.
Khavon Moore, F, Westside (Macon), 6-8/187, Sr.
Jamari Smith, F, Jonesboro, 6-6, 195, Sr.