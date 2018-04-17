2017-18 ALL-USA Georgia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Georgia Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Hilda Hankerson, Westlake (Atlanta)

Hankerson has led the Lions to the state tournament in 19 of her 21 seasons at the helm, and finally got them over the top in 2018. Westlake went 30-2, won the Class 7A title and earned a berth in the GEICO Nationals.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Olivia Nelson-Ododa, C, Winder-Barrow (Winder), 6-4, Sr.

Ranked as the No. 5 recruit in the country, Nelson-Ododa was named to the national ALL-USA Second Team, Miss Georgia Basketball and earned a spot in the McDonald’s All-American Game. The UConn recruit averaged 17.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game.

Morgan Jones, G/F, Our Lady of Mercy (Fayetteville), 6-2, Sr.

The future Florida State Seminole recorded 29.5 points, 15.3 rebounds, 4.4 blocks and 3.0 steals per game as a senior.

Brooke Moore, G, Henry County (McDonough), 5-6, Sr.

The Auburn recruit led the Warhawks to the Class 4A final, scoring 22.3 points per game to go with four assists and three steals.

Jenna Brown, G, Lovett (Atlanta), 5-10, Sr.

A national ALL-USA Second Team selection, McDonald’s All-American and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the Stanford commit averaged 24.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Tory Ozment, G, Buford, 6-0, Sr.

The Michigan State commit averaged 14.0 points, 3.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game, and scored 28 points in the Class 5A championship tilt to lift the Wolves to their third state title in four years.

SECOND TEAM

Jessika Carter, C, Harris County (Hamilton), 6-5, Sr.

Victaria Saxton, F/C, Model (Rome), 6-1, Sr.

De’Sha Benjamin, F/G, Laney (Augusta), 6-0, Sr.

Genesis Bryant, G, Lovejoy, 5-7, So.

Brittany Davis, G, Greenville, 5-9, Sr.