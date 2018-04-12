ALL-USA Girls Hockey: First Team

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Hockey Team for the 2017-18 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Resor, Noble & Greenough

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Heise, Red Wing

