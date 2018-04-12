ALL-USA Girls Hockey: First Team

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 12, 2018
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Hockey Team for the 2017-18 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Resor, Noble & Greenough
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Heise, Red Wing
MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
Click the gallery below to meet the players on the first team:
<p><strong>School: </strong>Elk River (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-5<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> The only blueliner who was a finalist for Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey award, Bizal collected 11 goals and 23 assists for the Elks (10-14-3) this past season. A three-time All-State selection, Bizal was a member of the U.S. Hockey Under-18 Women’s National Team that won the World Championships in Russia in January.</p> <p><em>Photo: Jake Anderson, Elk River Star News</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Bismarck (N.D.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-8<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Wisconsin<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>A returning ALL-USA Second Team pick, Curl scored 37 goals and recorded 17 assists to lead the Blizzard (22-4) to a second straight North Dakota state title. She won a gold medal with the Under-18 Women’s National Team at the World Championships in Russia in January and concluded her prep hockey career with 189 goals and 116 assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: Bill Curl</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Red Wing (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-10<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Heise amassed 74 goals and 30 assists this past season for the Wingers (24-6), who finished sixth in the Minnesota Class 1A state tournament. The MVP of the Under-18 World Championships in Russia in January, Heise was Minnesota’s Miss Hockey Award-winner and she is the ALL-USA Player of the Year.</p> <p><em>Photo: Sally Roth, Eagle Eye Photography </em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Faribault, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-7<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>A returning ALL-USA Second Team selection, Ostertag was named the top defenseman in leading the United States to the gold medal at the Under-18 World Championships in Russia in January. Back in the states, she led Shattuck-St. Mary’s to a 38-9-2 record, recording seven goals and 17 assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: Shattuck-St. Mary’s HS</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Hotchkiss School (Lakeville, Conn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Goalie<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-0<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Harvard<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A repeat ALL-USA First Team honoree, Reed had another standout season between the pipes for the Bearcats (4-11-6), who produced just 26 goals in 21 games. Reed also backstopped the U.S. Women’s Under-18 National Team to a gold medal at the World Championships in Russia in January, winning all four of her starts including the gold medal game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Katherine Spencer</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Faribault, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Sophomore<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-2<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Wisconsin<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Webster was the leading scorer for the United States at the Under-18 World Championships in Russia in January and was one of three U.S. players named to the Tournament Media All-Star Team. She netted 21 goals and recorded 42 assists for the Sabres (38-9-2).</p> <p><em>Photo: Paul Swenson Photography</em></p>
