ALL-USA Girls Hockey: Second Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 12, 2018
The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Hockey Team for the 2017-18 season was selected based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Resor, Noble & Greenough
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Heise, Red Wing
MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
Click the gallery below to meet the players on the second team:
<p><strong>School:</strong> Frontier/Lake Shore/Orchard Park (Orchard Park, N.Y.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Defense<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Sophomore<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-8<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Providence<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Becker was named MVP of the New York state tournament as she led the Quakers (18-3-3) to the title. She scored 19 goals, recorded 10 assists and was named First Team All-State for a second straight year.</p> <p><em>Photo: Shelley Lillis</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Tabor Academy (Marion, Mass.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-7<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Boston College<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Browne recorded 34 goals and 17 assists for Tabor (22-5), which reached the New England Division 1 tournament semifinals. The All-New England Division 1 Player of the Year, Browne won a gold medal with the Under-18 National Team at the World Championships in Russia in January.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tabor Academy</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Noble & Greenough (Dedham, Mass.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-11<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Harvard<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Farden scored the game-winning goal in both the semifinals and final as Nobles (26-3-3) claimed the New England Division 1 tournament title. For the season, Farden potted 15 goals and passed for 15 assists despite missing four games at the Under-18 World Championships, where she helped lift Team USA to a gold medal.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tim Carey</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> White Bear Lake (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Goalie<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-6<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Minnesota State-Mankato<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Frank was the No. 2 goalie for the U.S. at the Under-18 World Championships in Russia in January, earning the win in her lone start. Back home with the Bears (18-8-3), Frank was 17-4-2 between the pipes, posting a 1.41 goals against average and a .945 save percentage.</p> <p><em>Photo: White Bear Lake HS</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Centennial (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-8<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Minnesota-Duluth<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Hughes was the <em>Minneapolis Star-Tribune</em> and <em>St. Paul Pioneer Press</em> Player of the Year after a season in which she scored 45 goals and recorded 36 assists to lead Centennial (25-4-1) to the Minnesota Class 2A state championship game. She concluded her prep career with 171 goals and 144 assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: T.E. Morris</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Edina (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-8<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Oden won a gold medal for a second straight year as a member of the U.S. Women’s Under-18 National Team at the World Championships in Russia in January. Stateside, she was a Minnesota Ms. Hockey finalist, amassing in 33 goals and 27 assists for Edina (28-2-1), which won its second straight Class AA state title.</p> <p><em>Photo: Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune</em></p>
