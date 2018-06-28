2017-18 ALL-USA Hawaii Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Shane Dudoit, Baldwin (Wailuku)

In his second season at the helm of the state power, Dudoit led the Bears (16-1) to a state championship and the No. 8 ranking in the USA TODAY’s Super 25. The title, Dudoit’s first and the program’s second in three years, came with a convincing 14-4 win over Waiakea in the Division I state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa, OF, Baldwin (Wailuku), 6-1/175, Sr.

The Hawaii Prep World Position Player of the Year, Hoopii-Tuionetoa batted .359 with a .432 on-base percentage in helping lead the Bears to a Division I state title. A Yavapai Junior College (Ariz.) commit, Hoopii-Tuionetoa also went 6-0 on the mound and had a 0.00 ERA in Maui Interscholastic League play.

Bryson Ballesteros, P, Kailua, 6-0/170, Jr.

David Nakamura, P, Waiakea (Hilo), 5-8/160, Sr.

Stone Parker, P, Kailua, 6-4/200, Sr.

Korrey Siracusa, C, Mililani, 5-11/180, Sr.

Chayce Akaka, INF, Baldwin (Wailuku), 6-1/175, Sr.

Nainoa Keahi, INF, Baldwin (Wailuku), 6-3/230, Sr.

Casey Yamauchi, INF, Waiakea (Hilo), 5-8/140, Sr.

Wyatt Young, INF, Mid-Pacific Institute (Honolulu), 5-7/160, Sr.

Micah Bello, OF, Hilo, 6-0/165, Sr.

Cade Yonamine, OF, ‘Iolani (Honolulu), 6-1/180, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Cade Halemanu, P, Pearl City, 6-3/185, Sr.

Trevor Ichimura, P, ‘Iolani (Honolulu), 6-1/185, Sr.

Shion Matsushita, P, Mid-Pacific Institute (Honolulu), 5-8/145, Sr.

Micah Yonamine, C, ‘Iolani (Honolulu), 6-4/200, Jr.

Jordan Donahue, INF, Damien (Honolulu), 5-9/145, So.

Kaipo Haole, INF, Baldwin (Wailuku), 6-0/160, Jr.

Asa Kurasaki, INF, Punahou (Honolulu), 5-7/145, Sr.

Jacob Yoshino, INF, Mid-Pacific Institute (Honolulu), 5-10/165, Sr.

Kalai Rosario, OF, Waiakea (Hilo), 5-11/160, So.

Shane Sasaki, OF, ‘Iolani (Honolulu), 6-1/160, Jr.

Kirk Terada-Herzer, OF, Punahou (Honolulu), 6-2/170, Jr.