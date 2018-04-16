2017-18 ALL-USA Hawaii Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Darren Matsuda, Punahou (Honolulu)

After two straight runner-up finishes, Matsuda guided the Buffanblu back to the top of the Div. 1 ladder. Punahou finished 30-4 and routed rival Kahuku in the state final, 64-37, giving the school its 11th championship overall, but first since 2012.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tolu Smith, C, Kahuku, 6-10/210, Sr.

A transfer from Mississippi, Smith made his one season in Hawaii a memorable one. The Western Kentucky commit averaged 21.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game, lifting the Red Raiders to the Div. 1 state finals and earning Honolulu Star-Advertiser Player of the Year honors.

Zoar Nedd, F/G, Kapolei, 6-5/205, Sr.

The versatile senior contributed in all areas for the Hurricanes, averaging 16.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks on a nightly basis.

Kameron Ng, G, St. Francis (Honolulu), 5-9/150, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Ng fueled the Saints’ Div. 2 state championship run, averaging 25.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 steals per contest.

Micah Mitchell, G, Hawaii Baptist (Honolulu), 6-0/162, Sr.

The small-school scoring machine fired in 23.9 points per game and connected on 110 3-pointers as a senior.

Zayne Chong, G, Punahou (Honolulu), 6-0/160, Sr.

The senior keyed Punahou’s fullcourt press and averaged 15 points per game for the state champions.

SECOND TEAM

Kobe Young, F, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 6-6/196, Sr.

Liam Fitzgerald, F/G, Leilehua (Wahiawa), 6-5/175, Sr.

Cole Arceneaux, G, Punahou (Honolulu), 6-0/165, Sr.

Everett Torres-Kahapea, G, Kailua, 5-10/140, Jr.

Jaylen Cain, G/F, Maryknoll (Honolulu), 6-3/180, Sr.