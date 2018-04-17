2017-18 ALL-USA Hawaii Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Hawaii Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bobbie Awa, Konawaena (Kealakekua)

The Wildcats won their fourth consecutive Division I state championship and the ninth in school history – all under Awa’s guidance. For the third straight year, Konawaena (27-2) defeated Maryknoll in the state final, this time by a 47-32 margin.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cherilyn Molina, G, Konawaena (Kealakekua), 5-5, Sr.

A two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Molina averaged 16.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.5 steals per game to lead the Wildcats to their fourth straight Division I state title. The tournament MVP as well as the Big Island Interscholastic Federation Div. I Player of the Year, Molina will join her two older sisters at Washington State in the fall.

Saydee Aganus, G, Kamehameha Hawaii (Kea’au), 5-7, Sr.

The three-time Big Island Interscholastic Federation Div. II Player of the Year, Aganus was also named the Most Outstanding Player of the Div. II tournament after averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.3 blocks to lead her team to its first state title since 2013.

Braeanna Estabillo-Donato, G, Lahainaluna (Lahaina), 5-4, Sr.

One of the state’s most prolific perimeter shooters, Estabillo-Donato averaged 16.8 points a game in leading the Lunas (23-3) to a third-place finish in Div. I.

Mikayla Tablit, G, Konawaena (Kealakekua), 5-5, Sr.

A key member of the Wildcats’ run to a fourth straight Div. I state title, Tablit made the All-Tourney First Team and finished the year averaging 12.3 points per game.

Bella Cravens, C, Maryknoll (Honolulu), 6-1, Sr.

A member of the Div. I All Tournament Team, Cravens averaged 10.3 rebounds in the tourney along with 8.7 points, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks in leading Maryknoll to the state final.

SECOND TEAM

Sisilia Kaufusi, C, Kahuku, 5-9, Jr.

Susitana Namoa, F/C, Lahainaluna (Lahaina), 5-11, Jr.

Kalina Obrey, F/C, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 5-11, Jr.

Ally Wada, F, Hawaii Baptist (Honolulu), 5-9, Sr.

Nani Santos, G, Saint Francis (Honolulu), 5-7, Sr.