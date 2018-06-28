2017-18 ALL-USA Idaho Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Pete Jones, Middleton

Jones’ team entered the Class 4A state tournament with a 12-16 record, only to rattle off three impressive victories and win the state championship. The Vikings outscored opponents in the tournament by a 23-3 count, finishing it off with a 6-2 victory over Minico in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Gabe Hughes, P, Rocky Mountain (Meridian), 6-4/220, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Hughes went 7-1 with a 1.84 ERA in leading the Grizzlies (24-5) to the Class 5A consolation title. The Gonzaga commit and Southern Idaho Conference MVP also batted .461 with four home runs, 31 RBI, 16 runs scored and a .477 on-base percentage.

Drake Miller, P, Minico (Rupert), 6-0/185, Sr.

Jake Pfennigs, P, Post Falls, 6-7/185, Sr.

Alex Guerrero, C, Eagle, 6-0/200, Sr.

Randon Hostert, INF, Bonneville (Idaho Falls), 6-5/160, Jr.

Kodie Kolden, INF, Lake City (Coeur d’Alene), 6-0/165, Sr.

Kyle Manzardo, INF, Lake City (Coeur d’Alene), 5-9/180, Sr.

Bryson Vaughn, INF, Skyview (Nampa), 5-10/185, Jr.

Connor Butler, OF, Bishop Kelly (Boise), 5-11/150, Sr.

Chase Cripps, OF, Post Falls, 5-11/175, Sr.

Logan Petet, OF, Centennial (Boise), 5-11/145, Sr

SECOND TEAM

Ethan Christianson, P, Rocky Mountain (Meridian), 6-1/155, Sr.

Tanner Clayton, P, Rigby, 6-5/195, Sr.

Devon Sharts, P, Mountain View (Meridian), 5-11/185, Jr.

Cobe Lehman, C, Vallivue (Caldwell), 6-1/200, Jr.

Adrian Crain, INF, Columbia (Nampa), 5-11/160, Sr.

Chase Nett, INF, Borah (Boise), 6-2/200, Jr.

Carson Smith, INF, Mountain View (Meridian), 5-10/165, Jr.

Hayden Woods, INF, Genesee, 5-8/170, Sr.

Riley Harrison, OF, Mountain View (Meridian), 5-10/180, Jr.

Matt Stefanic, OF, Timberline (Boise), 5-9/180, Sr.

Loren Wright, OF, Rocky Mountain (Meridian), 5-11/180, Sr.