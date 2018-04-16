2017-18 ALL-USA Idaho Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tyler Jones, Preston

Jones led the Indians to a perfect season, capping the 26-0 campaign with the team’s third straight Class 4A state title. In becoming only the 11th team in state history to three-peat, the Jones-led Indians also have a 30-game winning streak.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brayden Parker, C, Preston, 6-7/250, Sr.

Parker led the Indians (26-0) to their third straight Class 4A state title and helped extend the team’s winning streak to 30 straight games. An Idaho State commit, Parker averaged 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.

Clancy Thomas, F, Snake River (Blackfoot), 6-6/210, Sr.

In winning his second straight Class 3A Player of the Year award, Thomas averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists to lead the Panthers (22-3) to a third-place finish at state.

Jalen Galloway, G/F, Mountain View (Meridian), 6-6/200, Sr.

A College of Idaho commit and the Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year, Galloway led Class 5A with 22.5 ppg while pulling down 9.3 rebounds a contest.

Jake Pfennigs, G, Post Falls, 6-7/185, Sr.

An Oregon State baseball commit, Pfennigs dominated on the hardwood, averaging 17.3 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists in leading the Trojans (20-11) to the Class 5A state semifinals.

Max Rice, G, Bishop Kelly (Boise), 6-4/180, Sr.

The son of Boise State head coach Leon Rice, the future Broncos walk-on was Class 4A’s leading scorer (23.4) while adding 7.9 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Daxton Carr, F, Highland (Pocatello), 6-7/195, Sr.

Andrew Ferrin, F, Burley, 6-9/195, Sr.

Ryan Bagley, G/F, Burley, 6-1/160, Sr.

Derek Marlowe, G, Hillcrest (Idaho Falls), 6-3/170, Sr.

Paul Pennington, G, Boise, 5-10/140, Sr.