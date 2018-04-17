2017-18 ALL-USA Idaho Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Idaho Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Roger Caresia, Burley

Caresia led an improbable run through the state tournament, culminating with a win over Century in the Class 4A state final. The Bobcats (20-7) finished the season on a six-game winning streak to win their first state championship since 2007.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Melody Kempton, F, Post Falls, 6-0, Sr.

The Gatorade Player of the Year, Kempton led the Trojans to the Class 5A state title by averaging 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists per game. A Gonzaga signee, Kempton finished her prep career as her school’s leader in points (1,486), rebounds (892) and blocked shots (211).

Katelyn Murray, F, Eagle, 6-0, Sr.

An Army signee, Murray won Southern Idaho Conference Player of the Year after averaging 13.0 points and 6.4 rebounds and leading the Mustangs to the Class 5A state final.

Lydia Nieto, G, Bishop Kelly (Boise), 5-8, Sr.

Nieto averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game before an ankle injury sidelined the Azusa Pacific-bound senior late in the year.

Kelsey Higginson, G, Snake River (Blackfoot), 5-9, Sr.

In leading the Panthers to the Class 3A final, the Colorado Mesa-bound Higginson averaged 16.0 points, 3.1 steals and 2.7 assists per game.

Kori Pentzer, G, Melba, 5-9, Sr.

A Weber State commit, Pentzer led the Mustangs to a 46-4 record the past two years, with averages of 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 steals, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per game as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Alyssa Bolt, F, Borah (Boise), 5-11, Sr.

Bayley Brennan, G, Post Falls, 5-8, Sr.

McKenna Emerson, G, Eagle, 5-11, Sr.

Madison Jackson, G, Parma, 5-10, Jr.

Grace Kirscher, G, Sandpoint, 6-0, Sr.