2017-18 ALL-USA Illinois Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Illinois Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

John Darlington, Plainfield North

The only coach the Tigers have ever known led them to the school’s first team state title in any sport. Darlington, who has amassed 322 wins in 12 years at Plainfield North (450 in his coaching career), guided the Tigers to a 29-7-1 record and a 4-3 win over Huntley in the Class 4A state championship game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Alek Thomas, OF, Mt. Carmel (Chicago), 5-11/175, Sr.

Thomas hit .423 as a senior with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and 58 runs scored, while playing brilliant outfield defense. A TCU commit, he instead signed with the Diamondbacks, who drafted him in the second round, 63rd overall.

Jacob Maton, P, Glenwood (Chatham), 6-3/170, Sr.

Riley Gowens, P, Libertyville, 6-3/205, Sr.

Antoine Kelly, P, Maine East (City), 6-5/175, Sr.

Matt McCormick, C, St. Laurence (Burbank), 6-1/195, Jr.

Gavin Doyle, INF, Plainfield North, 6-2/170, Sr.

Branden Comia, INF, Sandburg (Orland Park), 5-11/180, Sr.

Hayden Juenger, INF, O’Fallon, 6-1/175, Sr.

Drake Westcott, INF, Edwardsville, 6-3/225, So.

Brooks Coetzee, OF, Mahomet-Seymour (Mahomet), 6-2/195, Sr.

Zaid Walker, OF, Homewood-Flossmoor (Flossmoor), 6-2/215, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Brady Miller, P, Plainfield North, 6-4/185, Sr.

James Kulak, P, Neuqua Valley (Naperville), 6-2/175, Sr.

Cole Kirschsieper, P, Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort), 5-11/170, Jr.

Ryan Hampe, C, Sandburg (Orland Park), 6-0/190, Sr.

Andrew Wilhite, INF, Stillman Valley, 6-1/175, Sr.

Mason Hull, INF, Effingham, 6-0/180, Sr.

Jake Kuntzendorf, INF, Aurora Christian, 6-0/180, So.

Cam McDonald, INF, Hall (Spring Valley), 6-4/200, Sr.

Aidan Tyrell, OF, Joliet Catholic, 5-11/155, Sr.

Jason Hodges, OF, Marist (Chicago), 6-3/210, Jr.

Nathan Lavender, OF/P, El Paso-Gridley (El Paso), 6-2/195, Sr.