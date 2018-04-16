2017-18 ALL-USA Illinois Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Illinois Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Joe Muniz, Belleville West

The Maroons had not been to a state semifinal since 1966 and had never played in a state championship game, but the 14th-year head coach guided them to a Class 4A title. Belleville West (32-2) went unbeaten against Illinois competition and edged defending champ Whitney Young, 60-56, in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Talen Horton-Tucker, F, Simeon (Chicago), 6-5/205, Sr.

The national ALL-USA Third Team selection and Chicago Sun-Times Player of the Year, Horton-Tucker led the Wolverines (29-4) to their third straight city title. The Iowa State commit averaged 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists per contest.

E.J. Liddell, F, Belleville West, 6-7/228, Jr.

Illinois Mr. Basketball and the Gatorade Player of the Year, Liddell led the Maroons to their first state championship, recording 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.9 blocks and 2.8 assists per game.

Francis Okoro, C, Normal West, 6-9/225, Jr.

The Nigerian-born Okoro, one of the top frontcourt recruits in the nation’s junior class, averaged 15.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Ayo Dosunmu, G, Morgan Park (Chicago), 6-4/160, Sr.

The Illinois commit posted 25.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game for the two-time Class 3A state champs and was invited to the Jordan Brand Classic.

Javon Freeman, G, Young (Chicago), 6-4/170, Sr.

A Valparaiso recruit, Freeman averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Tim Finke, G, Champaign Central, 6-7/195, Sr.

Kendle Moore, G, Danville, 6-0/150, Sr.

Ryan Davis, F, Conant (Hoffman Estates), 6-8/260, Sr.

Zion Griffin, F, Hinsdale South (Darien), 6-5/205, Sr.

George Conditt, F, Corliss (Chicago), 6-10/200, Sr.