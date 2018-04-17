2017-18 ALL-USA Illinois Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Illinois Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sarah Meadows, Geneva

The seventh-year head coach directed the Vikings to a 31-3 record and their second consecutive Class 4A state championship. Geneva edged Montini Catholic in the final, 28-26, holding the Broncos scoreless in the fourth quarter.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brea Beal, G, Rock Island, 6-0, Jr.

A top ten national recruit in the junior class, Beal was voted Ms. Basketball for the second consecutive year. The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, she averaged 21.9 points, 10 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Anaya Peoples, G, Schlarman (Danville), 5-10, Jr.

Peoples paced the Class 1A state champs with 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 steals per game, and verbally committed to play for national champion Notre Dame.

Kate Martin, G, Edwardsville, 6-0, Sr.

The Iowa recruit averaged 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest in her senior season.

Aaliyah Patty, C, Montini Catholic (Lombard), 6-3, Sr.

The Ohio State commit topped the 1,000-point plateau and led the Broncos to the state final, averaging 14.6 points and 8.8 rebounds a night.

Jayde VanHyfte, F, Annawan, 6-1, Sr.

A unanimous All-State selection, VanHyfte averaged 23.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, and signed with Arizona State.

SECOND TEAM

Maggie Bair, F, Glenbard South (Glen Ellyn), 6-3, Sr.

Kourtney Crane, G, Richwoods (Peoria), 5-6, Sr.

Tessa Leman, G, Eureka, 5-9, Sr.

Tenley Dowell, G, Morton, 6-1, Jr.

Margaret Whitley, G, Geneva, 5-9, Sr.