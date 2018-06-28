2017-18 ALL-USA Indiana Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indiana Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Matthew Cherry, Fishers

Cherry led the Tigers (29-7) to the Class 4A championship, the first state title in program history. Fishers toppled Cathedral in the state final, 4-3, to take the championship.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Nick Schnell, OF, Roncalli (Indianapolis), 6-2/180, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Schnell batted .535 with 15 home runs, 37 RBI and 19 stolen bases in leading the Rebels (25-6) to the Class 4A regional semifinals. Schnell was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round of the MLB Draft and homered in his first professional at bat.

Ty Bothwell, P, Boone Grove (Valparaiso), 5-10/160, Sr.

Michael Doolin, P, Andrean (Merrillville), 6-3/200, Jr.

Austin Peterson, P, Chesterton, 6-6/245, Sr.

Hayden Jones, C, Carroll (Fort Wayne), 6-0/200, Sr.

Timmy Borden, INF, Our Lady of Providence (Clarksville), 6-2/180, Sr.

Jared Poland, INF, Cathedral (Indianapolis), 5-11/190, Sr.

Matt Wolff, INF, Fishers, 6-2/205, Sr.

Craig Yoho, INF, Fishers, 6-3/200, Sr.

Jack Perkins, OF, Kokomo, 6-3/210, Sr.

Ethan Vecrumba, OF, Edgewood (Ellettsville), 6-4/200, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Ryan Lynch, P, Penn (Mishawaka), 6-2/195, So.

Avery Short, P, Southport (Indianapolis), 6-2/210, Jr.

Jack Walker, P, New Palestine, 6-5/195, Jr.

Kyle Richardson, C, Zionsville, 5-10/190, Sr.

Riley Bertram, INF, Zionsville, 6-0/180, Sr.

Cameron Dennie, INF, Plymouth, 6-2/180, Jr.

Bayden Root, INF, Kokomo, 6-3/200, Sr.

Conner Tomasic, INF, Lake Central (St. John), 6-1/175, Sr.

Gabe Bierman, OF, Jeffersonville, 6-2/170, Sr.

Carson Husmann, OF, South Central (Union Mills), 6-0/220, Jr.

Garrett Manous, OF, Munster, 5-11/170, Jr.