2017-18 ALL-USA Indiana Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indiana Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Criss Beyers, Warren Central (Indianapolis)

Beyers led the Warriors to an unbeaten season and the Class 4A state championship. In doing so, Warren Central is the first boys basketball team since 2009 to finish undefeated and the first in state history to finish 32-0.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Romeo Langford, G, New Albany, 6-5/170, Sr.

One of the most decorated players in the state’s storied basketball history, the National ALL-USA Second Team selection and McDonald’s All-American, finished his high school career fourth on the state’s all-time list with 3,002 points. This year, he averaged 35.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals in leading the Bulldogs to a 25-2 season that included a trip to the Class 4A state semifinals.

Eric Hunter, G, Tindley (Indianapolis), 6-3/165, Sr.

Voted as the City Player of the Year for the second straight season, the Purdue-bound Hunter averaged 27.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals a game.

Robert Phinisee, G, McCutcheon (Lafayette), 6-0/175, Sr.

An Indiana signee, Phinisee averaged 29.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.7 steals as McCutcheon (20-5) reached a Class 4A sectional final.

Damezi Anderson, F, Riley (South Bend), 6-6/175, Sr.

An Indiana signee, the two-time Northern Indiana Conference MVP averaged 19.7 points in leading Riley (26-1) to the Class 4A state semifinals.

Isaiah Stewart, C, La Lumiere (La Porte), 6-8/243, Jr.

The five-star player with a flurry of big-time scholarship offers averaged 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for the Lakers (23-4), who participated in the GEICO Nationals.

SECOND TEAM

Tyger Campbell, G, La Lumiere (La Porte), 6-0/165, Sr.

Armaan Franklin, G/F, Cathedral (Indianapolis), 6-4/185, Jr.

Keion Brooks, F, North Side (Fort Wayne), 6-8/185, Jr.

Aaron Henry, F, Ben Davis (Indianapolis), 6-5/200, Sr.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, C, Center Grove (Greenwood), 6-8/210, Jr.