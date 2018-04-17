2017-18 ALL-USA Indiana Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indiana Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Stacy Mitchell, Warren Central (Indianapolis)

After entering the Class 4A sectional tournament with a 13-7 record, Mitchell’s Warriors rattled off seven straight wins. The final one of those was the sweetest, as the program earned its first state title with a 50-46 triumph over Zionsville.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Amy Dilk, G, Carmel, 5-10, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Dilk averaged 17.8 points, 6.7 assists and 3.8 steals per game. The Michigan commit led the Greyhounds to a third straight sectional title while finishing her career with 1,404 points and 548 assists.

Angel Baker, G, Pike (Indianapolis), 5-8, Sr.

The Wright State commit averaged 21.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in leading the Red Devils to their second straight Class 4A sectional title, finishing her prep career with 1,452 points.

Katlyn Gilbert, G, Heritage Christian (Indianapolis), 5-10, Sr.

The state’s lone McDonald’s All-American, Gilbert committed to national champion Notre Dame and averaged 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game.

Maddie Nolan, G, Zionsville, 5-11, Jr.

Nolan averaged 21.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals per game in leading the Eagles to their first Class 4A state final.

Mackenzie Blazek, F, Whiteland, 6-2, Sr.

The Illinois commit averaged a double-double for the third straight season, putting up 18.4 points and 14.2 rebounds a contest and finishing her career with 1,536 points, 1,165 rebounds and 312 blocks.

SECOND TEAM

Jorie Allen, F/C, Bedford North Lawrence (Bedford), 6-0, Jr.

Emily Kiser, F, Noblesville, 6-3, Sr.

Shaila Beeler, G, Warren Central (Indianapolis), 5-6, Jr.

Rikki Harris, G, North Central (Indianapolis), 5-11, Jr.

Kayana Traylor, G, Martinsville, 5-9, Sr.