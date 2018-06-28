2017-18 ALL-USA Kansas Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kansas Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tony Scardino, Blue Valley (Stilwell)

Scardino led the Tigers (22-3) to their third Class 6A state title in his time at the helm. Blue Valley capped its title run with a 1-0 win over rival Blue Valley Northwest in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Peyton Carson, P, Shawnee Heights (Tecumseh), 6-4/183, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Carson went 7-0 with a 0.31 earned run average while striking out 58 batters in 44 innings to help the Thunderbirds reach the Class 5A state semifinals. A Missouri State commit, Carson threw six shutouts, including a no-hitter.

Jordan Ellison, P, Wichita Heights (Wichita), 6-3/210, Jr.

Logan Pittman, P, Blue Valley (Stillwell), 6-3/210, Sr.

Jackson Cobb, C, Seaman (Topeka), 6-3/215, Sr.

Josh Fiene, INF, Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park), 6-4/205, Sr.

Kurt Golubski, INF, Paola, 6-2/179, Sr.

Carter Putz, INF, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission), 5-11/175, Sr.

Brady Slavens, INF, Olathe Northwest, 6-2/170, Jr.

Cameron Cox, OF, Hesston, 5-11/180, Jr.

Tyler Halstead, OF, Riley County (Riley), 6-1/170, Sr.

Casey Mayes, OF, Andover, 6-0/195, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Derek Bycroft, P, Iola, 5-9/175, Jr.

Hunter O’Toole, P, Arkansas City, 6-2/180, Sr.

Jace Kaminska, P, Caney Valley (Caney), 6-2/200, So.

Mateo Martinez, C, Campus (Haysville), 6-1/210, Jr.

Blake Bevan, INF, Bluestem (Leon), 5-8/150, Sr.

Austin Gerety, INF, Nemaha Central (Seneca), 6-0/210, Jr.

Zach Todd, INF, Shawnee Mission West (Overland Park), 5-10/180, Sr.

Carson Zenger, INF, Rock Creek (St. George), 6-2/170, Sr.

Kyle Abrahamson, OF, Lawrence Free State, 5-10/180, Sr.

Ryan Koval, OF, Olathe South, 6-3/185, Sr.

Jackson Syring, OF, Derby, 6-0/185, Jr.