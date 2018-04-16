2017-18 ALL-USA Kansas Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kansas Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ed Fritz, Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park)

Fritz has won over 600 career games from the bench and guided his Huskies to their second consecutive Class 6A state championship this season. Blue Valley Northwest started the season just 4-4, but won its final 22 games, including a 51-40 victory over Lawrence Free State in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission), 6-8/220, Jr.

A top 20 recruit in the Class of 2019 and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Robinson-Earl fueled the Stags’ run to a third straight state title. He averaged 21.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

Ben Pyle, F, McPherson, 6-6/180, Sr.

The Western Illinois recruit led the Bullpups to the Class 4A-I championship game, posting 22.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and four assists on a nightly basis.

Joe Pleasant, F, Blue Valley Northwest (Overland Park), 6-6/210, Sr.

Pleasant paced the 6A state champs with 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, boosting his production to 20.3 ppg in the state tournament.

Israel Barnes, G, Wichita Southeast, 6-4/190, Sr.

Injuries shortened the season for the Weber State commit, but Barnes managed to average 25.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game when healthy.

N’faly Dante, C, Sunrise Christian (Wichita), 6-11/230, So.

A top ten recruit in the Class of 2020, the imposing Dante led national power Sunrise Christian with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Cooper Kaifes, G, Mill Valley, 6-3/190, Sr.

Tate Busse, G, St. Francis, 6-2/165, Sr.

Ty Berry, G, Newton, 6-3/170, So.

Malik Hall, F/G, Sunrise Christian (Wichita), 6-7/190, Jr.

Gilbert Peters, F, South Gray (Montezuma), 6-6/220, Sr.