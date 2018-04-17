2017-18 ALL-USA Kansas Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kansas Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jodie Karsak, Derby

The Panthers had won nine games combined in the four years prior to Karsak’s hiring, but since then they’ve gone 76-38, including the 2018 Class 6A state championship, the first in school history. Derby went 24-1 overall and knocked off Olathe East, 50-35, in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kennedy Brown, C, Derby, 6-6, Jr.

A top 20 recruit nationally in the Class of 2019, the 6-foot-6 Brown led the Panthers to a 23-1 record and their first Class 6A state title. The Class 6A Player of the Year and MVP of the state tournament, she averaged 14.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 4.2 blocked shots per game.

Christianna Carr, F/G, Manhattan, 6-1, Sr.

The ultra-athletic Kansas State recruit averaged 18.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in her final high school season.

Sereena Weledji, F, Aquinas (Overland Park), 6-0, Sr.

A defensive stopper who has committed to Penn, Weledji averaged 13.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and led the Saints to their third straight Class 5A state title.

Emily Ryan, G, Central Plains (Claflin), 5-10, So.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year carried the Oilers (26-0) to their second straight Class 2A state championship, recording 34.5 points, 6.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Taylor Robertson, G, McPherson, 5-9, Sr.

The state’s premier sharpshooter committed to Oklahoma and poured in 23.9 points per game, leading the Bullpups to the Class 4A-Div. 1 championship.

SECOND TEAM

Tristan Gegg, G, Labette County (Altamount), 5-7, Sr.

Payton Verhulst, G, Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission), 6-2, Fr.

Carly Bachelor, F, Washburn Rural (Topeka), 6-0, Jr.

Sydney Wilson, F, Olathe East, 6-0, Sr.

Elisa Backes, F, Salina Central, 6-1, Sr.