2017-18 ALL-USA Kentucky Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kentucky Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Andy Porta, St. Xavier (Louisville)

Porta guided the Tigers (37-2) to their eighth state title and their third in five years. St. Xavier, which capped another championship with a 10-6 victory over Highlands in the state final, finished the year No. 7 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Drew Rom, P, Highlands (Fort Thomas), 6-2/185, Sr.

In leading the Bluebirds (29-14) to the state final, Kentucky’s Mr. Baseball went 8-6 with a 2.42 ERA and a .189 batting average against, striking out 119 batters and walking just 20 in 66.2 innings pitched. A former Michigan commit who also hit .375 with a home run and 14 RBI, Rom signed with the Baltimore Orioles after being selected in the fourth round of the MLB Draft.

Shane Burns, P, Caldwell County (Princeton), 5-11/190, Sr.

Garrett Schmeltz, P, Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville), 6-2/190, Sr.

Ben Metzinger, C, Trinity (Louisville), 6-0/180, Sr.

Ryan Hawks, INF, Warren East (Bowling Green), 6-3/205, Jr.

Gage Hughes, INF, Greenup County (Greenup), 6-0/170, Sr.

Noah McDonald, INF, Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville), 5-8/150, Sr.

Bradley Taylor, INF, Logan County (Russellville), 6-0/155, Sr.

Braxton Cottongame, OF, Perry County Central (Hazard), 6-4/192, Sr.

Rook Ellington, OF, McCracken County (Paducah), 5-11/170, Sr.

Andrew Littlefield, OF, St. Xavier (Louisville), 5-11/150, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Dallas Glass, P, Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville), 6-2/195, Jr.

Tyler Guilfoil, P, Lafayette (Lexington), 6-4/190, Sr.

Hunter Rigsby, P, Rockcastle County (Mt. Vernon), 6-4/215, Sr.

Matthew Ellis, C, Shelby County (Shelbyville), 6-4/227, Sr.

Trae Harmon, INF, Somerset, 6-4/225, Sr.

Brennan LaBarbera, INF, South Oldham (Crestwood), 6-4/200, Sr.

Trace Willhoite, INF, Scott County (Georgetown), 6-3/195, Jr.

Wyatt Stevenson, INF, Christian County (Hopkinsville), 5-11/186, Jr.

Skyler Cannady, OF, West Jessamine (Nicholasville), 5-9/150, Sr.

Drew McGowan, OF, University Heights (Pembroke), 6-1/165, Jr.

Chris Seng, OF, Oldham County (Buckner), 5-10/160, Sr.