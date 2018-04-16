2017-18 ALL-USA Kentucky Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kentucky Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Billy Hicks, Scott County (Georgetown)

The winningest coach in Kentucky prep history—a member of the Kentucky High School Hall of Fame—Hicks reached the Sweet Sixteen championship game for the sixth time. The Cardinals went 37-2 overall, winning 29 straight games before falling to Covington Catholic in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Trevon Faulkner, G, Mercer County (Harrodsburg), 6-5/185, Sr.

A First Team All-state selection in football as well as basketball, Faulkner averaged 26.5 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. He was named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball and committed to play for Northern Kentucky this fall.

KyKy Tandy, G, University Heights (Hopkinsville), 6-1/180, Jr.

The heavily-recruited sharpshooter poured in 30.5 points per game, to go with 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

CJ Fredrick, G, Covington Catholic (Park Hills), 6-4/180, Sr.

MVP of the Sweet Sixteen and Gatorade Player of the Year, Fredrick paced the 35-4 state champs with 22.8 points per game.

Zion Harmon, G, Adair County (Columbia), 5-11/160, Fr.

A member of the U-16 National Team and one of the country’s top freshmen, Harmon led the state in scoring with 32.7 points per game.

Charles Bassey, C/F, Aspire Academy (Louisville), 6-10/220, Jr.

The No. 3 recruit in the Class of 2019 according to ESPN, Bassey averaged 19.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per contest.

SECOND TEAM

Mickey Pearson, F, John Hardin (Elizabethtown), 6-8/195, Sr.

Michael Moreno, F, Scott County (Georgetown), 6-6/195, Jr.

Andrew Taylor, G, Corbin, 6-3/185, Sr.

Dontaie Allen, G, Pendleton County (Falmouth), 6-4/180, Jr.

Stephen Fitzgerald, G, Pulaski County (Somerset), 6-4/205, Sr.