2017-18 ALL-USA Kentucky Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Kentucky Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Wyatt Foust, Murray

The 28-year-old former Notre Dame Academy coach led the Tigers to a 32-3 record in his first year at the helm. Murray captured the All “A” Classic championship and earned a berth in the Sweet Sixteen, where it fell to eventual state champ Mercer County.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Seygan Robins, G, Mercer County (Harrodsburg), 5-9, Sr.

The Miss Basketball winner earned her second Sweet Sixteen MVP honor after leading the Titans to a repeat state title. The Louisville commit was also named Gatorade Player of the Year, averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Mykasa Robinson, G, Blazer (Ashland), 5-7, Sr.

The highest-ranked recruit in the state, Robinson also committed to Louisville and averaged 17.4 points, 7.6 assists and 7.5 rebounds per contest.

Grace Berger, G, Sacred Heart (Louisville), 5-11, Sr.

An Indiana commit, Berger earned her third All-State nod, averaging 15.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Blair Green, G/F, Harlan County (Baxter), 6-0, Sr.

The University of Kentucky signee topped the 3,000-point barrier and led the Black Bears to their first Sweet Sixteen appearance, averaging 25.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Macie Gibson, F, Owsley County (Booneville), 6-1, Sr.

Gibson paced the state in both scoring (31.2 points per game) and rebounding (17.2) as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Macey Turley, G, Murray, 5-6, Sr.

Lexi Held, G, Cooper (Union), 5-7, Sr.

Savannah Wheeler, G, Boyd County (Ashland), 5-6, Jr.

Emmy Souder, F, Mercer County (Harrodsburg), 6-2, Sr.

Molly Lockhart, F, Butler (Louisville), 6-3, Sr.