2017-18 ALL-USA Louisiana Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Louisiana Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Curtis, John Curtis Christian (River Ridge)

Curtis led the Patriots (30-4) to their second straight Div. I state baseball title. John Curtis beat St. Paul’s in the state final, 2-1, and finished No. 4 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Cade Beloso, INF, John Curtis Christian (River Ridge), 6-0/215, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Baseball, Beloso batted .489 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI, helping lead the Patriots to a second straight Div. I state title. An LSU signee, Beloso also pitched 14 innings, going 2-1 with two saves and a 3.00 ERA.

Peyton Lejeune, P, Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette), 6-0/175, Jr.

Will Ripoll, P, John Curtis Christian (River Ridge), 6-0/185, Sr.

Chance Stone, P, Sulphur, 6-0/195, Sr.

C.J. Willis, C, Ruston, 6-4/185, Sr.

Collin Burns, INF, De La Salle (New Orleans), 5-10/170, Sr.

Gavin Dougas, INF, Houma Christian, 5-10/195, Sr.

Cade Doughty, INF, Denham Springs, 6-1/195, Jr.

Hunter LeBlanc, OF, Hahnville (Boutte), 6-1/180, Sr.

River Town, OF, Zachary, 5-11/175, Sr.

Wes Toups, OF, E.D. White Catholic (Thibodaux), 5-9/160, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Hunter Wriborg, P, Iota, 5-9/160, Jr.

Ian Landreneau, P, John Curtis Christian (River Ridge), 6-0/180, Sr.

Brant Husser, P, Central (Baton Rouge), 5-10/160, Sr.

Jay Curtis, C, John Curtis Christian (River Ridge), 6-1/230, Sr.

Champ Artigues, INF, St. Thomas Aquinas (Hammond), 5-9/165, Sr.

Antonio Gauthier, INF, Barbe (Lake Charles), 5-7/170, Sr.

Rhett Hebert, INF, Zachary, 5-10/170, Sr.

Landon Leblanc, INF, St. John (Plaquemine), 5-10/170, Sr.

Connor Cooke, OF, Sulphur, 6-2/185, Sr.

Mitchel Sanford, OF, Berwick, 6-2/190, Jr.

Eric Williams, OF, Parkway (Bossier City), 5-8/175, Sr.