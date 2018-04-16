2017-18 ALL-USA Louisiana Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Louisiana Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Jones, Madison Prep (Baton Rouge)

Despite incurring injuries to key players throughout the year, Jones still led the Chargers to their fourth straight Class 3A state title. Under Jones’ guidance, Madison Prep (26-6) finished the year with a 69-50 thrashing of Peabody in the state title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Ja’Vonte Smart, G, Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge), 6-4/185, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Smart averaged 32.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. The LSU signee led the Hornets (30-5) to the Class 5A Division I state title.

Jared Butler, G, Riverside Academy (Reserve), 6-2/180, Sr.

An Alabama signee, Butler averaged 27.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 3.0 steals in leading the Rebels (32-2) to the Division III semifinals.

Jonathan Cisse, G, St. Thomas More (Lafayette), 6-2/168, Sr.

Cisse averaged 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals in leading the Cougars (28-8) to a Division II state title.

Jahein Spencer, G, Madison Prep (Baton Rouge), 6-4/205, Jr.

The District 6-3A MVP, Spencer transferred in and averaged 16 points per game in helping the Chargers (26-6) win their fourth straight Class 3A state title.

Jalen Brooks, F, Woodlawn (Shreveport), 6-4/172, Sr.

Recently selected the MVP of the LHSBCA All-Star game, Brooks led the Knights to within a bucket of the Class 4A state title, averaging 24 points and 13 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Kobe Julien, F, Madison Prep (Baton Rouge), 6-5/185, Sr.

Chris Thomas, F, North Caddo (Vivian), 6-5/170, Sr.

Greg Williams, G/F, Lafayette Christian Academy, 6-3/190, Sr.

Brian White, G, Natchitoches Central, 5-9/160, Sr.

Jordan Wright, G, Dunham (Baton Rouge), 6-6/200, Jr.