2017-18 ALL-USA Louisiana Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Louisiana Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Barbara Farris, John Curtis (River Ridge)

Farris led the Patriots to a second straight Division I state title, her third in seven years. John Curtis finished its 31-1 season with a 62-49 thrashing of McKinley in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tiara Young, G, Evangel Christian (Shreveport), 5-10, Jr.

Voted the state’s MVP by the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association, Young averaged 26.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. The junior led Evangel to the LHSAA Division I semifinals.

Traya Bruce, G, South Lafourche (Galliano), 5-7, Sr.

The University of New Orleans signee averaged 21 points, five assists, four steals and four rebounds per game in leading her team to the 4A semifinals, the program’s first state tourney appearance in 24 years.

Kourtney Weber, G, Ursuline Academy (New Orleans), 5-10, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the Florida State signee averaged 17.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.8 blocks as the Lions (26-4) won the Division II state title.

Jerkaila Jordan, G/F, John Curtis (River Ridge), 5-9, So.

Jordan averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 steals in leading the Patriots to a Division I state title.

Emily Ward, F, Benton, 6-0, Jr.

Ward averaged 18.5 points and 14.7 rebounds per game in leading Benton to the Class 4A state semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Domonique Davis, G, DeRidder, 5-7, Jr.

Ashlynn Derouen, G, South Beauregard (Longville), 5-7, Sr.

Alyssa Fisher, G, University Lab (Baton Rouge), 5-7, Jr.

Brandi Williams, G, Barbe (Lake Charles), 5-6, Sr.

Kennedi Heard, F, Captain Shreve (Shreveport), 5-11, Jr.