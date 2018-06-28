2017-18 ALL-USA Maine Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maine Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dana Corey, Brewer

The ninth-year head coach led a team with just one returning starter to the first state championship in program history. The Brewers went 15-5 overall and rallied past Wells, 3-2, in the Class B title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Brendan Tinsman, C, Cape Elizabeth, 6-2/215, Sr.

The Gatorade Player of the Year controlled the running game like no one else in the state, throwing out 83 percent of attempted base stealers. A Wake Forest commit, Tinsman also hit .510 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 21 runs scored and a .662 on-base percentage.

Cam Cousins, P, Wells, 6-3/190, Sr.

Zach Cowperthwaite, P, Bangor, 6-0/175, Jr.

Hunter Owen, P, South Portland, 6-4/215, So.

Grant Hartley, INF, Edward Little (Auburn), 6-3/220, Sr.

Riley Hasson, INF, South Portland, 6-3/175, Sr.

Brogan Searle-Belanger, INF, Thornton Academy (Saco), 5-9/165, Sr.

Nathan Curtis, INF, Marshwood, 6-4/195, Sr.

Titus Kaewthong, OF, Oceanside (Rockland), 5-10/182, Sr.

Maxx St. John, OF, Cheverus (Portland), 5-8/180, Sr.

Shane MacNeill, OF, Traip Academy (Kittery), 5-11/175, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Matt Burnett, P, Ellsworth, 6-4/195, Jr.

Colton Carson, P, Oxford Hills (South Paris), 6-5/190, Jr.

Jacob Bickford, P, Dexter, 5-10/175, Sr.

Cameron King, C, Portland, 5-10/160, Sr.

Pedro Matos, INF, Maine Central Institute (Pittsfield), 5-10/170, Sr.

Tim MacDonald, INF, York, 6-3/190, Sr.

Griffin Watson, INF, Cheverus (Portland), 5-10/155, Sr.

Ben Nelson, INF, Gorham, 5-8/160, Sr.

Kolby Lambert, OF, Thornton Academy (Saco), 6-0/185, Sr.

Donnie Tocci, OF, Portland, 5-9/165, Jr.

Derek Smith, OF, Kennebunk, 5-9/170, Jr.