2017-18 ALL-USA Maine Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maine Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Reed, Hermon

It had been 18 years since the Hawks had won a regional championship, but Reed’s squad wasn’t satisfied with just that accomplishment. Hermon posted a perfect 22-0 record and won the school’s first state title in any boys team sport, defeating Wells, 55-34, in the Class B title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Terion Moss, G, Portland, 5-10/165, Sr.

The Mr. Basketball recipient also won his second consecutive Gatorade Award and committed to play for the University of Maine. Moss capped his career by averaging 19.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game as a senior.

Taylor Schildroth, G, George Stevens (Blue Hill), 6-1/170, Sr.

Schildroth fueled the Eagles’ third straight Class C state championship run with 24.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 5.9 steals per game.

Ian McIntyre, C, Hampden Academy, 6-5/200, Sr.

The Mr. Basketball finalist averaged 18 points and 9 rebounds a game for the Broncos, who lost a one-point heartbreaker in the Class A state final.

Matthew Fleming, F, Bangor, 6-5/190, Jr.

Fleming was nearly unstoppable in his first season with the young Rams, scoring 23.8 points a night while also hauling in 13.2 rebounds.

Wol Maiwen, F, Edward Little (Auburn), 6-4/170, Jr.

The KVAC Player of the Year made highlight reels with his dunks and was consistently productive, averaging 18 points and nine rebounds for the Class AA state champions.

SECOND TEAM

Jacob Godfrey, F/C, Hermon, 6-6/215, Sr.

Nolan Hagerty, F, Yarmouth, 6-7/210, Sr.

Nick Fiorillo, F/G, Scarborough, 6-7/190, Jr.

Zac Manoogian, G, Westbrook, 5-10/150, Sr.

Nick Curtis, G, Windham, 5-10/150, Sr.