2017-18 ALL-USA Maine Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maine Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Todd Flaherty, Greely (Cumberland)

A year after the team fell in the state semifinals, Flaherty led the Rangers to a 20-2 season and their first Class A state title (after they had won four in Class B). The Rangers forced 22 turnovers in their 53-38 championship game win over Hampden Academy.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kolleen Bouchard, G, Houlton, 6-0, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Maine Basketball, Bouchard averaged 29.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game in leading the Shiretowners (21-1) to the Class C state final. A Bentley University commit, Bouchard finished her prep career with 2,046 points.

Emily Wheaton, G, Presque Isle, 5-4, Sr.

The Miss Basketball finalist averaged 21.5 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game in pacing the Wildcats’ run to the Class B state semifinals.

Anna DeWolfe, G, Greely (Cumberland), 5-7, Jr.

A Fordham verbal commit, DeWolfe averaged 22.9 points, 4.6 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game in leading the Rangers (20-2) to a Class A state title.

Page Brown, F/C, Boothbay (Boothbay Harbor), 6-0, Sr.

A Miss Basketball finalist, Brown averaged 19.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game as the Seahawks reached the Class C state semifinals.

Mackenzie Holmes, C, Gorham, 6-2, Jr.

A stalwart in the middle, Holmes averaged 21.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and 2.8 steals as the Rams reached the Class AA state final.

SECOND TEAM

Delaney Haines, G, Deering (Portland), 5-7, Jr.

Faith Blethen, F, Boothbay (Boothbay Harbor), 6-1, Jr.

Annie Cooke, F, Skowhegan, 5-10, Jr.

Sophie Glidden, F, Scarborough, 6-0, Sr.

Grace Martin, F, Biddeford, 6-1, Jr.