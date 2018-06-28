2017-18 ALL-USA Maryland Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maryland Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Terrill, Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro)

Playing an international schedule, Terrill led the Crusaders to a 32-1 season that included 27 straight wins and victories over three state champions. Winners of 97 of their last 100 games, the Crusaders finished as the nation’s No. 1 team in USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kody Milton, INF, Severna Park, 6-2/185, Sr.

In leading the Falcons to the Class 4A state title game, Milton hit .514 with eight home runs and 35 RBI. The son of former MLB pitcher Eric Milton, he will be heading to the University of Maryland this fall.

Gabe Delgado, P, Howard (Ellicott City), 6-2/170, Jr.

Alex Greene, P, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville), 6-1/182, So.

Joe Seidler, P, Chesapeake (Pasadena), 6-2/195, Sr.

Zach Doss, C, North Point (Waldorf), 6-0/200, Sr.

Ryan Archibald, INF, John Carroll (Bel Air), 6-2/205, Sr.

Thomas Keehn, INF, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville), 6-1/195, Jr.

Joe Quelch, INF, Bishop McNamara (Forestville), 6-0/185, Jr.

Sayo Kintunde, OF, Patuxent (Lusby), 6-3/200, Sr.

Jake Maske, OF, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville), 5-10/160, So.

Corey Rosier, OF, Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro), 5-10/175, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Josh Olsufka, P, Marriotts Ridge (Marriottsville), 6-1/150, Jr.

Ryan Terrents, P, Huntingtown, 6-3/185, Jr.

Jake Zebron, P, Colonel Richardson (Federalsburg), 6-3/185, Sr.

Jack Bulger, C, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville), 6-0/205, So.

Ben Blackwell, INF, Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro), 6-0/170, Sr.

Michael Bouma, INF, Sherwood (Sandy Spring), 6-1/210, Jr.

Brady Pearre, INF, Poolesville, 6-0/160, Sr.

Jose Rivera, INF, Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro), 5-10/180, Sr.

Dylan Anagnos, OF, Marriotts Ridge (Marriottsville), 5-11/160, Sr.

Justin Carboni, OF, Walt Whitman (Bethesda), 6-0/170, Jr.

Ethan Wentzlaff, OF, Demascus, 6-0/175, Sr.