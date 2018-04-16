2017-18 ALL-USA Maryland Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maryland Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Jones, DeMatha (Hyattsville)

Jones guided the perennial power DeMatha to a trio of titles, including its first Washington Catholic Athletic Conference crown since 2011. After that win, the Stags took the Maryland Private School Championship and then the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament title to finish 32-5 and finish No. 8 in the USA TODAY Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jalen Smith, F, Mount St. Joseph (Baltimore), 6-10/195, Sr.

A two-time state Gatorade Player of the Year, Smith averaged 22.2 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks per game. A two-time Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year who led his team to a 30-6 record this past season, he will be playing basketball at Maryland starting in the fall.

Jared Bynum, G, Georgetown Prep (North Bethesda), 5-8/150, Sr.

A St. Joseph’s signee, Bynum was named Interstate Athletic Conference Player of the Year in powering the Little Hoyas to the regular season and tournament titles, averaging 17.8 points per game.

Jermaine Harris, F, Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro), 6-9/200, Sr.

The Rhode Island commit averaged 21.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in leading Rock Creek Christian to the Capital Beltway League title and a runner-up finish in the Maryland private schools championship.

Noah Locke, G, McDonogh School (Owings Mills), 6-4/220, Sr.

The Florida-bound Locke averaged 21.6 points, seven rebounds and five assists a game while scoring over 2,000 points in his career with the Eagles.

Immanuel Quickley, G, John Carroll (Bel Air), 6-3/175, Sr.

A Kentucky commit and McDonald’s All-American, Quickley averaged 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the Patriots (32-8).

SECOND TEAM

Adrian Baldwin, G, St. Frances (Baltimore), 5-11/170, So.

Elijah Epps, G, St. Frances (Baltimore), 6-3/190, Sr.

Montez Mathis, G, John Carroll (Bel Air), 6-4/190, Sr.

Justin Moore, F, DeMatha (Hyattsville), 6-4/187, Jr.

Daniel Oladapo, F, Bladensburg, 6-8/215, Sr.