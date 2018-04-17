2017-18 ALL-USA Maryland Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maryland Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ashley Bush, Frederick

Under Bush’s guidance, the Cadets (26-2) won their second consecutive Class 3A state championship. In the state final, Frederick knocked off a tough Long Reach squad, 62-50.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Shakira Austin, F/C, Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro), 6-6, Sr.

After transferring from Colonial Forge (Stafford, Va.), the national ALL-USA Second Team selection and McDonald’s All-American was one of the best post players in the D.C. area. A Maryland signee, Austin averaged 17.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game to lead the Crusaders to a 22-5 record.

Jakia Brown-Turner, G/F, Bishop McNamara (Forestville), 6-0, Jr.

In leading the Mustangs (21-7) to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinals, Brown-Turner averaged 19.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 steals.

Nia Clouden, G, St. Frances (Baltimore), 5-8, Sr.

The state’s two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, the Michigan State signee led the Panthers to a 24-4 record and a third straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference title, averaging 13.8 points, 3.1 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Jasmine Dickey, G, Catonsville, 5-10, Sr.

A Delaware signee and two-time Maryland Basketball Coaches Association Ms. Basketball, Dickey averaged 20 points and 10.8 rebounds to lead the Comets (23-4) to the Class 4A state final.

Ashia McCalla, G, Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt), 5-7, Sr.

McCalla averaged 17.7 points per game in leading the Raiders (24-3) to Class 4A state championship.

SECOND TEAM

Angel Reese, F, St. Frances (Baltimore), 6-3, So.

Brooke Worrell, G/F, Chesapeake (Pasadena), 5-10, Sr.

Honesty Scott-Grayson, G, Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro), 6-0, Sr.

Lyric Swann, G, Long Reach (Columbia), 5-5, Jr.

Taleah Washington, G, Rock Creek Christian (Upper Marlboro), 5-8, Sr.