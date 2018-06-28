2017-18 ALL-USA Massachusetts Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Zach Brown, Franklin
The Panthers (21-5) were the last team selected to the Super 8 state tournament. All they did was sweep four games against the top teams in the state, culminating with a 3-2 victory over Central Catholic, to claim their first state title.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Steve Hajjar, P, Central Catholic (Lawrence), 6-4/205, Sr.
Hajjar was dominant on the mound and at the plate for the Raiders. The Michigan signee was 3-2 with a 0.00 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 41 innings, while batting .429 with a .551 on-base percentage and a .657 slugging percentage.
Billy Seidl, P, St. Sebastian’s (Needham), 6-0/187, Jr.
Mike Vasil, P, B.C. High (Boston), 6-4/210, Sr.
Cole Durkin, C, Wachusett (Holden), 5-10/170, Sr.
Tyler Dalton, INF, Mansfield, 6-1/170, Sr.
Sal Frelick, INF, Lexington, 5-10/175, Sr.
Ramon Jimenez, INF, Chicopee, 6-2/190, Sr.
Alex Lane, INF, St. John’s Prep (Danvers), 6-5/220, Jr.
Ben Rounds, OF, Roxbury Latin (West Roxbury), 6-1, 170, Jr.
Evan Sleight, OF, Belmont Hill (Belmont), 6-1, 215, Jr.
Barry Walsh, OF, Wachusett (Holden), 6-0/170, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Colin Ahearn, P, Tabor (Marion), 6-2/180, So.
Cam Schlittler, P, Walpole, 6-4/175, Jr.
Bryan Woelfel, P, Franklin, 5-9/145, Jr.
Dom Keegan, C, Central Catholic (Lawrence), 6-0/210, Sr.
Logan Bravo, INF, Austin Prep (Reading), 6-5/200, Sr.
Brian Craven, INF, St. Sebastian’s (Needham), 5-11, 180, Sr.
Alex Haba, INF, Franklin, 6-0/165, Jr.
Matt Livingston, INF, St. Johns (Shrewsbury), 6-3/245, Jr.
Jackson Duffy, OF, Braintree, 5-7/135, Jr.
Colin Fahey, OF, Apponequet (Lakeville), 5-11/185, Jr.
Joe Simourian, OF, Phillips Academy (Andover), 5-10/165, Sr.