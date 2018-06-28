2017-18 ALL-USA Massachusetts Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Zach Brown, Franklin

The Panthers (21-5) were the last team selected to the Super 8 state tournament. All they did was sweep four games against the top teams in the state, culminating with a 3-2 victory over Central Catholic, to claim their first state title.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Steve Hajjar, P, Central Catholic (Lawrence), 6-4/205, Sr.

Hajjar was dominant on the mound and at the plate for the Raiders. The Michigan signee was 3-2 with a 0.00 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 41 innings, while batting .429 with a .551 on-base percentage and a .657 slugging percentage.

Billy Seidl, P, St. Sebastian’s (Needham), 6-0/187, Jr.

Mike Vasil, P, B.C. High (Boston), 6-4/210, Sr.

Cole Durkin, C, Wachusett (Holden), 5-10/170, Sr.

Tyler Dalton, INF, Mansfield, 6-1/170, Sr.

Sal Frelick, INF, Lexington, 5-10/175, Sr.

Ramon Jimenez, INF, Chicopee, 6-2/190, Sr.

Alex Lane, INF, St. John’s Prep (Danvers), 6-5/220, Jr.

Ben Rounds, OF, Roxbury Latin (West Roxbury), 6-1, 170, Jr.

Evan Sleight, OF, Belmont Hill (Belmont), 6-1, 215, Jr.

Barry Walsh, OF, Wachusett (Holden), 6-0/170, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Colin Ahearn, P, Tabor (Marion), 6-2/180, So.

Cam Schlittler, P, Walpole, 6-4/175, Jr.

Bryan Woelfel, P, Franklin, 5-9/145, Jr.

Dom Keegan, C, Central Catholic (Lawrence), 6-0/210, Sr.

Logan Bravo, INF, Austin Prep (Reading), 6-5/200, Sr.

Brian Craven, INF, St. Sebastian’s (Needham), 5-11, 180, Sr.

Alex Haba, INF, Franklin, 6-0/165, Jr.

Matt Livingston, INF, St. Johns (Shrewsbury), 6-3/245, Jr.

Jackson Duffy, OF, Braintree, 5-7/135, Jr.

Colin Fahey, OF, Apponequet (Lakeville), 5-11/185, Jr.

Joe Simourian, OF, Phillips Academy (Andover), 5-10/165, Sr.