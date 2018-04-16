2017-18 ALL-USA Massachusetts Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Michael Vaughan, Mansfield

Vaughan led the Hornets to the first Div. 1 state crown in program history. Mansfield, which has won 141 games over the last six seasons under Vaughan’s guidance, capped a 26-2 campaign with a 67-65 win over Franklin in the state title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

A.J. Reeves, G/F, Brimmer & May (Chestnut Hill), 6-5/180, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Reeves averaged 27.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.1 blocks and 2.1 steals. The Class AA All-NEPSAC selection will be playing basketball at Providence starting in the fall.

Ethan Wright, G, Newton North, 6-3/160, Sr.

A Princeton signee, Wright averaged 26.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on his way to Bay State Conference Carey MVP honors.

Ghared Boyce, G, Everett, 6-1/157, Sr.

The Northeast Conference MVP after being named the Greater Boston League MVP the previous two years, Boyce averaged 29 points in leading the Crimson Tide to their first Division 1 sectional title in over 20 years.

Ismael Massoud, F, MacDuffie School (Granby), 6-8/190, Jr.

A Class AA All-NEPSAC selection, Massoud posted 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

Chris Doherty, F, Marlborough, 6-7/225, Sr.

A Notre Dame signee and four-year starter, Doherty averaged 19.4 points in leading the Panthers (19-4) to the Division 2 Central final.

SECOND TEAM

Max Lorca, F, Northfield Mount Hermon (Northfield), 6-8/200, Jr.

Noah Kamba, G, Dexter Southfield (Brookline), 6-1/170, Jr.

Luis Reynoso, G, Lawrence, 6-4/190, Jr.

Alex Rivera, G, Lowell, 6-0/180, Sr.

Thomas Shaughnessy, G, Needham, 6-0/170, Sr.