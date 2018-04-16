2017-18 ALL-USA Massachusetts Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Michael Vaughan, Mansfield
Vaughan led the Hornets to the first Div. 1 state crown in program history. Mansfield, which has won 141 games over the last six seasons under Vaughan’s guidance, capped a 26-2 campaign with a 67-65 win over Franklin in the state title game.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
A.J. Reeves, G/F, Brimmer & May (Chestnut Hill), 6-5/180, Sr.
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Reeves averaged 27.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 3.1 blocks and 2.1 steals. The Class AA All-NEPSAC selection will be playing basketball at Providence starting in the fall.
Ethan Wright, G, Newton North, 6-3/160, Sr.
A Princeton signee, Wright averaged 26.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game on his way to Bay State Conference Carey MVP honors.
Ghared Boyce, G, Everett, 6-1/157, Sr.
The Northeast Conference MVP after being named the Greater Boston League MVP the previous two years, Boyce averaged 29 points in leading the Crimson Tide to their first Division 1 sectional title in over 20 years.
Ismael Massoud, F, MacDuffie School (Granby), 6-8/190, Jr.
A Class AA All-NEPSAC selection, Massoud posted 16.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.
Chris Doherty, F, Marlborough, 6-7/225, Sr.
A Notre Dame signee and four-year starter, Doherty averaged 19.4 points in leading the Panthers (19-4) to the Division 2 Central final.
SECOND TEAM
Max Lorca, F, Northfield Mount Hermon (Northfield), 6-8/200, Jr.
Noah Kamba, G, Dexter Southfield (Brookline), 6-1/170, Jr.
Luis Reynoso, G, Lawrence, 6-4/190, Jr.
Alex Rivera, G, Lowell, 6-0/180, Sr.
Thomas Shaughnessy, G, Needham, 6-0/170, Sr.