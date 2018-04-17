2017-18 ALL-USA Massachusetts Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Massachusetts Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kristen McDonnell, Braintree

After stepping down last offseason following a loss in the Div. 1 state final, McDonnell returned to lead the Wamps to their familiar place at the top. With a 59-56 win in the state final over Springfield Central, Braintree (23-3) sealed its third state title in five years under McDonnell.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Aaliyah Boston, F/C, Worcester Academy, 6-4, Jr.

The state’s two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Boston averaged 21.2 points, 14 rebounds, 6.2 blocks, 2.5 assists and 2.2 steals. Boston was the MVP of the NEPSAC Class A championship game, scoring 15 points with 14 rebounds and six blocks as the Hilltoppers (23-1) took the title.

Veronica Burton, G, Newton South, 5-9, Sr.

A Northwestern signee, Burton averaged 21.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.0 steals, 5.4 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Lions (22-3).

Asiah Dingle, G, Archbishop Williams (Braintree), 5-3, Sr.

The three-time Catholic Central League MVP and Kent State commit led the Bishops to their third Div. 3 state title in four years while averaging 18 points, five assists, five rebounds and five steals.

Maggie McCarthy, G, Medfield, 5-10, Sr.

A Harvard commit, McCarthy averaged 19.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 steals and 4.3 assists per game on her way to being named Tri-Valley League MVP for the third straight season.

Maddie Mullin, G, Beaver Country Day (Chestnut Hill), 5-8, Sr.

A Brown commit, Mullin averaged 29.4 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and five steals per game while captaining her team to a 20-6 record and a trip to the NEPSAC Class C finals.

SECOND TEAM

Kayla Mokwuah, F/C, Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Wilbraham), 6-4, Sr.

Kendall Currence, G, Falmouth Academy, 5-8, Sr.

Shyan Mwai, G, Lowell, 5-6, Sr.

Tess Sussman, G, Rivers School (Weston), 5-10, Sr.

Makayla Thompson, G, Springfield Central, 5-3, Sr.