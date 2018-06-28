2017-18 ALL-USA Michigan Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dan Griesbaum, Grosse Pointe South (Grosse Pointe Farms)

In his 35th season at the helm, Griesbaum won his 800th game and guided the Blue Devils (33-12) to their first Div. I state title since 2001. Grosse Pointe South capped the year with an 8-1 win over Woodhaven in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Spencer Schwellenbach, P, Heritage (Saginaw), 6-0/185, Sr.

Schwellenbach posted a 6-2 record with a 0.43 ERA and 79 strikeouts to go with four shutouts and a no-hitter, leading Heritage to the Div. 1 regional semifinals. A Nebraska signee who also batted .376 with a home run and 16 RBI, Schwellenbach was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 34th Round of the MLB Draft.

Cole Daniels, P, Saline, 6-2/215, Sr.

Drew Szczepaniak, P, Woodhaven (Brownstone), 6-1/145, Sr.

Mason Minzey, C, Bishop Foley Catholic (Madison Heights), 6-2/195, Sr.

Bryce Bush, INF, De La Salle Collegiate (Warren), 6-0/205, Sr.

Jacob Erickson, INF, Allen Park, 5-11/175, Sr.

Dillon Kark, INF, St. Mary’s Prep (Orchard Lake), 6-1/180, Jr.

John Malcom, INF, Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills), 6-4/217, Sr.

William English, OF, Western International (Detroit), 6-4/190, Sr.

Miko Rodriguez, OF, Forest Hills Central (Grand Rapids), 6-1/200, Sr.

Reese Trahey, OF, Brother Rice (Bloomfield Hills), 6-3/190, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Colin Czajkowski, P, Woodhaven (Brownstone), 6-4/190, Jr.

Chris Mokma, P, Holland Christian, 6-5/190, Jr.

Matt Silka, P, Gabriel Richard Catholic (Riverview), 5-9/160, Jr.

Luke Stephenson, C, Algonac, 6-1/205, Sr.

Spencer Cable, INF, Hudsonville, 6-0/170, Sr.

Noah Miller, INF, University Liggett (Grosse Pointe Woods), 5-9/160, Sr.

Martin Money, INF, Midland, 6-0/200, Sr.

Joe Naporano, INF, Grosse Pointe South (Grosse Pointe Farms), 5-9/170, Sr.

Jacob Rybicki, OF, Chippewa Valley (Clinton Township), 5-7/155, Sr.

Matt Staelgraeve, OF, Romeo, 6-2/180, Sr.

Cameron Tullar, OF, Brighton, 6-2/195, Sr.