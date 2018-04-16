2017-18 ALL-USA Michigan Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Corey Sterling, Benton Harbor

The fifth-year head coach led the Tigers to a 27-1 record and the Class B state championship. The state title came in a thrilling, 65-64, overtime win over Catholic Central.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Foster Loyer, G, Clarkston, 6-0/170, Sr.

The state’s Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year, Loyer averaged 27 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals a game in leading the Wolves to a second straight Class A state championship. A Michigan State commit, Loyer fought through a meniscus tear in his knee in late February and went on to average 41 points in the final two postseason games to clinch the state title.

Marcus Bingham Jr., F, Catholic Central (Grand Rapids), 6-10/195, Sr.

The Michigan State-bound Bingham averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists in leading the Cougars (24-3) to the Class B state final.

David DeJulius, G, East English Village (Detroit), 6-0/188, Sr.

A Michigan commit, DeJulius was one of five Mr. Basketball finalists, averaging 27 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals per game.

Brandon Johns, F/C, East Lansing, 6-9/206, Sr.

The Michigan-bound Mr. Basketball runner-up averaged 29 points, 10 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 2.4 assists in leading the Trojans (22-4) to the Class A quarterfinals.

Romeo Weems, F, New Haven, 6-7/215, Jr.

Weems put up 23.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.8 steals a game in leading the Rockets (26-1) to the Class B state semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Bryce Washington, G, Southfield Christian, 6-3/170, Sr.

Mark “Rocket” Watts, G, Old Redford (Detroit), 6-3/180, Jr.

Gabe Brown, F, Belleville, 6-9/185, Sr.

Taylor Currie, C, Clarkston, 6-9/200, Sr.

Trevion Williams, C, Henry Ford (Sterling Heights), 6-8/250, Sr.