2017-18 ALL-USA Michigan Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Vonnie DeLong, Heritage (Saginaw)

The fifth-year head coach led Heritage to its second state championship, but its first since 2002. The Hawks’ 28-1 season culminated with a 57-36 rout of East Lansing in the Class A state title game.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Rickea Jackson, G/F, Edison (Detroit), 6-3, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Jackson averaged 22.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks a game in leading her team to back-to-back Class C state titles. One of the nation’s top junior prospects, Jackson was also named the Associated Press Class C Player of the Year.

Moira Joiner, G, Heritage (Saginaw), 5-10, Jr.

The Associated Press Class A Player of the Year, Joiner averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in leading Heritage (28-1) to a Class A state title.

Camree Clegg, G, Wayne Memorial, 5-5, Sr.

The Clemson signee and Class A First Team All-State selection averaged 24.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game as the Zebras reached the state semifinals.

Jaida Hampton, G/F, East Lansing, 5-11, Sr.

A Wichita State signee, Michigan’s 2018 Miss Basketball averaged 16.1 points and five rebounds as the Trojans (27-1) reached the Class A state final.

Kaela Webb, G, Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills), 5-7, Sr.

A Providence signee and the Class B Player of the Year, Webb averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals in leading the Yellow Jackets to a third Class B state title in four years.

SECOND TEAM

Julia Ayrault, G/F, Grosse Pointe North, 6-2, Jr.

Kate McArthur, G, Cousino (Warren), 5-7, Jr.

McKenna Walker, G, Bay City Western (Auburn), 5-9, Sr.

Lasha Petree, G, Arbor Prep (Yypsilanti), 6-0, Sr.

Bree Salenbien, G/F, Lenawee Christian (Adrian), 6-2, Fr.