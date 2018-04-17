2017-18 ALL-USA Michigan Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Michigan Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Vonnie DeLong, Heritage (Saginaw)
The fifth-year head coach led Heritage to its second state championship, but its first since 2002. The Hawks’ 28-1 season culminated with a 57-36 rout of East Lansing in the Class A state title game.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Rickea Jackson, G/F, Edison (Detroit), 6-3, Jr.
The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Jackson averaged 22.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.0 blocks a game in leading her team to back-to-back Class C state titles. One of the nation’s top junior prospects, Jackson was also named the Associated Press Class C Player of the Year.
Moira Joiner, G, Heritage (Saginaw), 5-10, Jr.
The Associated Press Class A Player of the Year, Joiner averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in leading Heritage (28-1) to a Class A state title.
Camree Clegg, G, Wayne Memorial, 5-5, Sr.
The Clemson signee and Class A First Team All-State selection averaged 24.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game as the Zebras reached the state semifinals.
Jaida Hampton, G/F, East Lansing, 5-11, Sr.
A Wichita State signee, Michigan’s 2018 Miss Basketball averaged 16.1 points and five rebounds as the Trojans (27-1) reached the Class A state final.
Kaela Webb, G, Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills), 5-7, Sr.
A Providence signee and the Class B Player of the Year, Webb averaged 15.9 points, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals in leading the Yellow Jackets to a third Class B state title in four years.
SECOND TEAM
Julia Ayrault, G/F, Grosse Pointe North, 6-2, Jr.
Kate McArthur, G, Cousino (Warren), 5-7, Jr.
McKenna Walker, G, Bay City Western (Auburn), 5-9, Sr.
Lasha Petree, G, Arbor Prep (Yypsilanti), 6-0, Sr.
Bree Salenbien, G/F, Lenawee Christian (Adrian), 6-2, Fr.