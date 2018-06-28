2017-18 ALL-USA Minnesota Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Minnesota Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rob Garry, Mahtomedi

The first-year coach led the Zephyrs to the first state championship in school history. Mahtomedi (21-4) was nearly flawless in the Class 3A state tournament, committing one error and allowing just three runs in 21 innings.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Seth Halvorsen, INF, Heritage Christian (Maple Grove), 6-2/200, Sr.

Halvorsen capped his career in historic fashion, tossing a shutout in the Class 1A championship game, striking out 16 and hitting two home runs at Target Field, home field of the Minnesota Twins. The Mr. Baseball winner went 7-1 with a 0.92 ERA and 117 strikeouts, while batting .422 with 25 RBI, and was drafted by the Twins, though he’s expected to play at Missouri next year.

Drew Gilbert, P, Stillwater, 5-10/160, Jr.

Aidan Maldonado, P, Rosemount, 6-0/170, Sr.

Nathaniel Peterson, P, Lakeville North, 5-11/180, Sr.

Nicholas Juaire, C, Lakeville North, 5-8/175, Sr.

Zach Raabe, INF, Forest Lake, 5-10/150, Sr.

Derek Winn, INF, Marshall (Duluth), 6-0/180, Sr.

Brody Kaldahl, INF, Esko, 6-0/185, Sr.

Otto Grimm, OF, Bemidji, 6-3/180, Sr.

Charlie Fischer, OF, Edina, 6-1/205, Sr.

Tommy Springer, OF, Eastview (Apple Valley), 6-1/205, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Ben Pedersen, P, Marshall (Duluth), 6-5/235, Jr.

Seth Miller, P, Blaine, 5-10/180, Sr.

Jake Dykhoff, P, Wadena-Deer Creek (Wadena), 6-0/195, Sr.

Eric Rinzel, C, Holy Family (Victoria), 6-2/205, Jr.

Zack Elliott, INF, Eden Prairie, 6-3/190, Sr.

Will Frisch, INF, Stillwater, 6-1/215, Jr.

Mason Nadolney, INF, Minnetonka, 6-5/210, Sr.

Nathan Berg, INF, New Prague, 6-1/185, Sr.

Jamie Berg, OF, Mahtomedi, 5-10/150, Sr.

Brock Anderson, OF, Alexandria, 6-0/190, Sr.

Ty Koehn, OF, Mounds View (Arden Hills), 6-0/165, Sr.