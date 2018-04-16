2017-18 ALL-USA Minnesota Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Minnesota Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jerry Kline, Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul)

Kline celebrated his birthday by leading the Raiders to their first state championship game victory since 1993. Cretin-Derham Hall finished the season 30-2 overall, edging defending champ Apple Valley, 79-78, on a buzzer beater in the Class 4A finale.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Tre Jones, G, Apple Valley, 6-2/175, Sr.

Minnesota’s Mr. Basketball and two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, Jones was also named to the national ALL-USA First Team and a McDonald’s All-American and committed to play for Duke. He finished his brilliant career by averaging 22.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Class 4A finalists.

Jalen Suggs, G, Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis), 6-4/170, So.

The young sophomore paced a balanced Redhawks team to the Class 2A championship, averaging 16.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest.

Gabe Kalscheur, G, DeLaSalle (Minneapolis), 6-4/180, Sr.

A future Golden Gopher, Kalscheur recorded 23.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as a senior.

Daniel Oturu, C, Cretin-Derham Hall (St. Paul), 6-10/225, Sr.

The Minnesota commit averaged 18.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.1 blocks, and converted the game-winning dunk in the state championship game.

Matthew Hurt, F, John Marshall (Rochester), 6-9/200, Jr.

A top five national recruit, Hurt poured in 33.9 points per game to go with 15.1 rebounds, 4.3 blocks and 3.8 assists.

SECOND TEAM

Calvin Wishart, G, Delano, 6-1/175, Sr.

Owen King, G, Caledonia, 6-3/195, Sr.

Michael Jones, G, Woodbury, 6-5/300, Sr.

Noah Kannegiesser, G, Hancock, 5-10/150, Sr.

Jarvis Thomas Omersa, F, Orono (Long Lake), 6-8/225, Sr.