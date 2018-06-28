2017-18 ALL-USA Mississippi Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Monaghan, DeSoto Central (Southaven)

Monaghan guided the Jaguars (29-9) to the Class 6A state championship, both his and the program’s second since he took over in 2015. DeSoto Central upended George County in the best-of-three championship series, taking the deciding game, 10-1.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

J.T. Ginn, P, Brandon, 6-2/200, Sr.

The ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year and state Gatorade Player of the Year, Ginn posted a 5-1 record with a 0.36 ERA and 78 strikeouts while also hitting .419 with nine homers and 27 RBI. A Mississippi St. signee, Ginn was drafted in the first round (No. 30) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Regi Grace, P, Madison Central, 6-2/215, Sr.

Brandon Smith, P, Richland, 6-3/190, Sr.

Luke Hancock, C, Houston, 5-11/190, Sr.

Drew Bianco, INF, Oxford, 6-0/200, Sr.

Aubrey Gillentine, INF, Amory, 6-3/200, Sr.

Landon Jordan, INF, Hancock (Kiln), 6-0/190, Sr.

Fisher Norris, INF, Seminary, 6-3/185, Sr.

Bryce Brock, OF, Lewisburg (Olive Branch), 6-0/165, Sr.

Joe Gray Jr., OF, Hattiesburg, 6-3/195, Sr.

Bailee Hendon, OF, Vancleave, 6-3/175, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Will Davis, P, Biggersville (Corinth), 5-9/155, Sr.

Ben Ethridge, P, West Lauderdale (Collinsville), 6-1/165, Jr.

Landon Gartman, P, Enterprise, 6-1/200, Jr.

Blake Johnson, C, Gulfport, 5-11/190, Sr.

Blaze Jordan, INF, DeSoto Central (Southaven), 6-1/215, Fr.

Dexter Jordan, INF, Hattiesburg, 6-0/200, Sr.

Clark Mills, INF, North Pontotoc (Ecru), 6-0/195, Sr.

Trent Tyre, INF, Jackson Academy (Jackson), 6-2/225, Sr.

Jerrion Ealy, OF, Jackson Prep (Flowood), 5-10/192, Jr.

Adarius Myers, OF, Seminary, 5-11/185, Sr.

Clark Stovall, OF, Oxford, 6-2/194, Sr.