2017-18 ALL-USA Mississippi Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Mark Monaghan, DeSoto Central (Southaven)
Monaghan guided the Jaguars (29-9) to the Class 6A state championship, both his and the program’s second since he took over in 2015. DeSoto Central upended George County in the best-of-three championship series, taking the deciding game, 10-1.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
J.T. Ginn, P, Brandon, 6-2/200, Sr.
The ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year and state Gatorade Player of the Year, Ginn posted a 5-1 record with a 0.36 ERA and 78 strikeouts while also hitting .419 with nine homers and 27 RBI. A Mississippi St. signee, Ginn was drafted in the first round (No. 30) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Regi Grace, P, Madison Central, 6-2/215, Sr.
Brandon Smith, P, Richland, 6-3/190, Sr.
Luke Hancock, C, Houston, 5-11/190, Sr.
Drew Bianco, INF, Oxford, 6-0/200, Sr.
Aubrey Gillentine, INF, Amory, 6-3/200, Sr.
Landon Jordan, INF, Hancock (Kiln), 6-0/190, Sr.
Fisher Norris, INF, Seminary, 6-3/185, Sr.
Bryce Brock, OF, Lewisburg (Olive Branch), 6-0/165, Sr.
Joe Gray Jr., OF, Hattiesburg, 6-3/195, Sr.
Bailee Hendon, OF, Vancleave, 6-3/175, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Will Davis, P, Biggersville (Corinth), 5-9/155, Sr.
Ben Ethridge, P, West Lauderdale (Collinsville), 6-1/165, Jr.
Landon Gartman, P, Enterprise, 6-1/200, Jr.
Blake Johnson, C, Gulfport, 5-11/190, Sr.
Blaze Jordan, INF, DeSoto Central (Southaven), 6-1/215, Fr.
Dexter Jordan, INF, Hattiesburg, 6-0/200, Sr.
Clark Mills, INF, North Pontotoc (Ecru), 6-0/195, Sr.
Trent Tyre, INF, Jackson Academy (Jackson), 6-2/225, Sr.
Jerrion Ealy, OF, Jackson Prep (Flowood), 5-10/192, Jr.
Adarius Myers, OF, Seminary, 5-11/185, Sr.
Clark Stovall, OF, Oxford, 6-2/194, Sr.