2017-18 ALL-USA Mississippi Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Arteria Clifton, Okolona

Clifton’s Chieftains may have been the best team in all of Mississippi, not just the best in tiny Class 1A, finishing 32-2, with their only in-state loss to 6A power Starkville (by two points). Okolona won every postseason game by more than 20 points and knocked off two-time defending champ Ashland in the state final, 80-59.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Robert Woodard, F, Columbus, 6-6/220, Sr.

Woodard led the Falcons to their second Class 6A state title in three years, averaging 18 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. The state’s two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, he has committed to Mississippi State.

DJ Jeffries, F/G, Olive Branch, 6-7/210, Jr.

The future Kentucky Wildcat carried the Conquistadors to a Class 5A title, notching 21 points a night, to go with 10.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.5 blocks.

DJ Stewart, F/G, Riverside (Avon), 6-6/185, Sr.

The Mississippi State commit was spectacular as a senior, scoring 25.7 points per contest while pulling down 10.6 rebounds.

Miles Miller, G, Meridian, 6-3/160, Sr.

Miller was nearly flawless at the point for the 32-2 Wildcats, recording 17 points, five assists and four rebounds per game.

Javian Fleming, C, Canton, 6-10/235, Sr.

The imposing Alabama commit helped Canton to the 5A semifinals, averaging 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks per game.

SECOND TEAM

Ladarius Marshall, F, Forest Hill (Jackson), 6-6/205, Sr.

Michael Barber, F, Jackson Academy, 6-8/300, Sr.

Daeshun Ruffin, G, Callaway, 5-9/160, Fr.

DaQuan Smith, G, Holly Springs, 6-2/170, Sr.

Gabe Watson, G, St. Joseph Catholic (Madison), 6-2/180, Sr.