2017-18 ALL-USA Mississippi Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mississippi Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bill Smith, Choctaw Central (Philadelphia)

Smith led Choctaw Central (34-1) on a dominant run to a second straight Class 3A state title. The Warriors, 66-4 over the last two seasons, capped the impressive campaign with an 89-56 win over Independence in the state final.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Daphane White, C, St. Martin (Ocean Springs), 6-3, Sr.

White averaged 25.8 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.7 blocks per game as the Yellow Jackets (25-4) reached the Class 6A state quarterfinals. A consensus five-star recruit, White will play at Mississippi State beginning in the fall.

Jayla Alexander, G/F, Pearl, 5-8, Jr.

Alexander averaged 17.7 points in leading the Pirates to a 30-3 season and a berth in the Class 6A state semifinal.

Endya Buford, G, Olive Branch, 5-7, So.

Buford averaged 24 points, six steals, five assists and five rebounds for an Olive Branch team that went 21-5 but was ineligible for the postseason.

Destiny Haymer, G, Holmes County (Lexington), 5-8, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Haymer averaged 15.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in leading the Jaguars to a 25-7 campaign.

Sania Wells, G, East Central (Moss Point), 5-7, Jr.

Wells averaged 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game as the Hornets reached the Class 4A district tournament.

SECOND TEAM

Jacorriah Bracey, G/F, Ruleville Central, 5-9, So.

Otashae Burrage, G, Leake County (Walnut Grove), 5-7, Jr.

Jariyah Covington, G, Starkville, 5-3, Sr.

Melyia Grayson, C, Hattiesburg, 6-4, So.

Jalisa Outlaw, G, Starkville, 5-7, Jr.