2017-18 ALL-USA Missouri Baseball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Missouri Baseball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

For the complete list of American Family Insurance ALL-USA state teams, click here.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Scott Brown, St. John Vianney (Kirkwood)

Brown brought the Golden Griffins (37-2) to the program’s first Class 5 state championship since 2006. Vianney’s success registered nationally as well, as it finished ranked No. 6 in the USA TODAY’s Super 25.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Luke Mann, P, St. John Vianney (Kirkwood), 6-2/200, Sr.

In leading the Golden Griffins (37-2) to their first Class 5 state title since 2006, Mann went 10-0 with a 1.09 ERA and 102 strikeouts while also batting .513 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI. The Missouri signee was named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as well as Metro Catholic Conference Player of the Year.

Cody Hacker, P, Holt (Wentzville), 5-11/180, Sr.

Wyatt Sparks, P, Aurora, 6-1/170, Sr.

Jimmy Obertop, C, Westminster Christian (Chesterfield), 6-2/215, Jr.

Cameron Chick, INF, Hickman (Columbia), 5-9/175, Sr.

Kevin Graham, INF, Westminster Christian (Chesterfield), 6-2/175, Sr.

Gage Singer, INF, Aurora, 6-0/185, Jr.

Nolan Wosman, INF, Palmyra, 6-2/200, Jr.

Mason Auer, OF, Kickapoo (Springfield), 6-1/180, Jr.

CJ Cepicky, OF, St. John Vianney (Kirkwood), 6-3/175, So.

Christian Franklin, OF, Rockhurst (Kansas City), 5-11/180, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Forrest Barnes, P, Ozark, 6-1/165, Sr.

Tyler Martin, P, Webb City, 6-0/145, Sr.

Braedyn McLaughlin, P, Staley (Kansas City), 6-3/210, Sr.

Allante Hall, C, Blue Springs South, 6-0/180, Sr.

Trevor Austin, INF, Helias Catholic (Jefferson City), 5-10/180, So.

Braxton Bragg, INF, Liberty, 6-2/180, Jr.

Jake Lufft, INF, Blue Springs, 6-0/185, Sr.

Logan Thomazin, INF, Walnut Grove, 6-2/195, Sr.

Cade Coffman, OF, Mountain Grove, 6-3/170, Sr.

Zac Salyers, OF, Kickapoo (Springfield), 5-11/170, Sr.

Marcus Smith, OF, Pembroke Hill (Kansas City), 5-10/195, Jr.