2017-18 ALL-USA Missouri Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Missouri Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Reggie Morris, Grandview

Morris led the Bulldogs to a 28-3 season, capping it with a Class 4A state championship. The state title was the first in the program’s history after its first final four appearance since 2009.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Courtney Ramey, G, Webster Groves (St. Louis), 6-3/170, Sr.

The senior point guard and five-star recruit returned from an early-season injury to take Class 5 Player of the Year honors, averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Ramey led the Statesmen (22-9) to their second straight Class 5 state title, scoring 27 points with six rebounds and six assists in the championship game.

Cart’Are Gordon, F, Webster Groves (St. Louis), 6-8/245, Sr.

A Saint Louis commit, Gordon averaged 18 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in helping the Statesmen (22-9) win their second straight Class 5 state title.

Jericole Hellems, F, Chaminade (St. Louis), 6-6/190, Sr.

A North Carolina State commit, Hellems averaged 22.6 points and eight rebounds a game for the Red Devils (26-4), who reached the Class 5 state title game.

Fred Thatch, G, Sikeston, 6-3/195, Sr.

A Saint Louis commit, Thatch was named Class 4 Player of the Year after averaging 21.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals a game for the Bulldogs (27-3), who reached the Class 4 state semifinals.

Torrence Watson, G/F, Whitfield School (St. Louis), 6-5/175, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year as well as Class 3 Player of the Year, the Missouri commit averaged 31 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the Warriors (21-8) and finished his prep career with 2,755 points.

SECOND TEAM

Ochai Agbaji, F, Oak Park (Kansas City), 6-6/195, Jr.

Christian Bishop, F, Lee’s Summit West, 6-7/190, Sr.

Jordan Lathon, G, Grandview, 6-4/190, Sr.

Mario McKinney, G, Vashon (St. Louis), 7-0/300, Jr.

Isiaih Mosley, F, Rock Bridge (Columbia), 6-5/185, Jr.