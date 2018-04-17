2017-18 ALL-USA Missouri Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Missouri Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2017-18 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Monica Tritz, Kirkwood

Tritz is Coach of the Year for the second straight year after leading Kirkwood (28-3) to its second consecutive Class 5 state championship. In the state final, the Pioneers knocked off perennial power Kickapoo, 67-50.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Hayley Frank, F/G, Strafford, 6-1, Jr.

Frank continued one of the most prolific careers in state history, winning Gatorade Player of the Year and Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 3 Player of the Year honors while averaging 24.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game. A Missouri commit, Frank led her team to a third straight state championship while extending the program’s winning streak to 82 games.

Alana Findley, F/G, Fair Grove, 5-9, Jr.

A Class 3 All-State selection, Findley averaged 22.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.7 steals, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in leading the Eagles (20-7) to the district semifinals.

Jayla Everett, G, Kirkwood, 5-11, Sr.

A New Mexico signee, the Class 5 Player of the Year averaged 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals a game in propelling Kirkwood (28-3) to its second straight state title.

Sonya Morris, G, Incarnate Word Academy (St. Louis), 5-8, Sr.

A DePaul signee, the Class 4 Player of the Year averaged 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 steals in leading the Red Knights (27-5) to their second straight state title and their third in her four years with the program.

Aijha Blackwell, G/F, Whitfield (St. Louis), 6-0, Jr.

Blackwell averaged 24.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and a block per game to help the Warriors reach the Class 3 state semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Brooke Flowers, F/C, Metro (St. Louis), 6-4, Sr.

Piper Francis, Jr. G, Liberty (Mountain View), 5-8

Chandler Prater, G, North Kansas City, 5-10, Jr.

Jaidah Stewart, G, Kirkwood, 5-9, Sr.

Amaya Stovall, G, Parkway North (St. Louis), 5-6, Sr.